Youngkin proposes $230 million behavioral health overhaul, outlines six-pillar “Right Help, Right Now” plan, previews budget proposal

NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
