Jefferson County Deputy injured after vehicle struck squad car
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was struck by a vehicle while in their squad car Sunday morning. At 5 a.m., a Deputy was assisting tow truck operator who was removing a semi-truck from a median on Interstate 94, near County Road F. A vehicle traveling eastbound struck the Deputy’s squad car.
Two people displaced after fire at Town of Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — Two people were forced to evacuate early Sunday due to a fire in the Town of Beloit. Crews were sent to the 400 block of East Community Drive overnight and found some coming from the roof of a building. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Two people and their pets were able...
Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
Westbound lanes of Highway 30 open at Fair Oaks Avenue after crash
UPDATE: All westbound lanes of Highway 30 were reopened at Fair Oaks Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. MADISON, Wis. — The westbound lanes of Highway 30 are blocked at Fair Oaks Avenue due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. and injuries were reported at the scene. Madison police officers along with fire and EMS...
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
Janesville police investigating after car hit by gunshots overnight
The Janesville Police Department is investigating after someone called early Friday morning saying their vehicle was hit by gunfire early Friday morning.
Pedestrian hospitalized after driver hit her on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. — A driver hit a woman with their vehicle on Madison’s south side Wednesday evening, Madison police said. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Moreland Road and Manor Drive. Police said the 47-year-old victim was crossing the street when the driver hit her. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not...
2 dead following Janesville home fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
MPD: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car on city’s south side
"This shows that people care" the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. "This shows that people care" the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For some, the work included cleaning up tree limbs following the...
Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim. Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok.
MPD: Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance while intoxicated at a Madison Hooters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he and another woman were allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a Madison Hooter’s restaurant, police said. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to 2600 East Springs Dr. at 12:19 a.m. after receiving...
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Madison Streets Division warns drivers of slick roads as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. — Light snow continued to fall around Madison Sunday, prompting the Streets Division to get to work. Crews have been circling salt routes since about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said, and they will remain active throughout the snowfall. Officials said that some areas of the city have received more snow than others, such as the west side...
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
Man has gun pointed at him during road rage incident on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a driver said someone pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon. In an incident report, police said the victim reported accidentally cutting the other driver off while heading east on Lien Road near the roundabout with North Thompson Drive just before 4 p.m. Thursday....
