Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow man surprised with $20,000

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Broken Arrow resident won big this holiday season. America's most welcome home guests visited Oklahoma today to surprise a Broken Arrow native with $20,000, and he had no clue. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is known for traveling the country awarding over...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Walmart donates 380 bikes, $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Walmart donated 380 bikes and $10,000 to Operation Bikes for Kids Tulsa to surprise children across the state with a new bike. The $10,000 will be used to buy even more bikes for local children in every county. “Receiving your first bike is a memory...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Skiatook Paws and Claws offering free straw bedding for doghouses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country's animal rescue groups are gearing up for freezing temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering free straw bedding pickup this week, and so is Skiatook Paws and Claws. The organization says if residents know of any animal that will be outside over...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

Delayed east Tulsa road project tests residents' patience

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When cars drive down East 23rd Street they travel at parade speed, extremely slow. But there's nothing ticker tape about this stretch of road. "They tore up, will mess up your car," said Angela Hurt, one of several area residents fed up. "What we're looking...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa prepares for arctic blast

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is bracing for the bitter cold, with crews on standby. "For the shift that's coming in in the morning, there could be 60 to 70 people who'll run probably half of our normal 24-hour shift and we will run them until probably till the system goes through," said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Warming stations available across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville police officer resigns amid internal investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville police officer under investigation by the department resigned, effective Wednesday. On Nov. 8, BPD officials were made aware of allegations that the officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness, BPD said in a statement released Thursday. The officer was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

40-year-old man dies after Creek County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Creek County Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of South 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street South just northeast of Sapulpa. Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow hosts Sensory Sensitive Santa Meet and Greet

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow held a Sensory Sensitive Santa Meet and Greet on Tuesday. The Broken Arrow partnered with Autism Oklahoma to cater the Sensory Sensitive Santa towards neurodiverse individuals. There were also various venders from local companies that specialize in children and adults...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Red Cross offers tips to prepare homes for below freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross is offering tips to Oklahomans on how to prepare their homes as below freezing temperatures are expected to settle in the region for many days. Below freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and ice can wreak havoc on an ill-prepared home. Hundreds...
TULSA, OK

