ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Sheriff's officials reveal details of pedestrian killed in Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jb9K8_0jir397d00

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials have released new details regarding the death of a pedestrian on Saturday in Apple Valley.

At 6:11 p.m., Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a 2015 Mazda Mazda3 on the outer highway east of Standing Rock Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found Michael Carvajal, 64, unconscious in the westbound lane of Outer Hwy. 18. The Apple Valley man was lying on North Outer Highway 18 before he was fatally struck by the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Carvajal died from his injuries.

Also responding to the wreck were personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District and American Medical Response.

The Major Accident Investigation Team is handling the traffic collision investigation. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to call Deputy Caudle at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

Comments / 7

Robert Owens
4d ago

Here is the skinny. 99% of the time it is the pedestrians fault for going on the false premise they have the Right of way and vehicles need to stop. they get killed because they demand the right of way rather than waiting for the right of way. the other 1% fail to actually pay attention even when they have the right of way and don't get out of the road with a sense of urgency!!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

Hit and run suspects in Can-Am arrested after a pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after a hit-and-run off-road crash that turned into a pursuit in Hesperia. It happened on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:03 a.m., in the desert area west of Arrowhead Lake Road, near Hesperia Lake. Deputies arrived and determined 32-year-old Bryan...
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening.  A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound The post Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14

Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
HIGHLAND, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14

An 83-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, where the man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Missing dog is reunited with its family after two years

A missing dog was reunited with its Rialto family after two years, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Dec. 13, Animal Control received a call for service in regard to a stray dog on a school campus in the 200 block of West Randall Avenue, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival, the dog was seen being very friendly with children and staff coming into the school.
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy