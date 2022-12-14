ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

'The mission came first': Tacos 4 Life opens Columbia location

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZF2Q_0jir38Eu00

The mission of providing meals to hungry children is off and running at Tacos 4 Life on Green Meadows Road in Columbia.

The new fast-casual, Tex-Mex fusion restaurant had its opening day Tuesday, but already had 35,000 donated meal packs for the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children under its belt thanks to family members of restaurant employees, said franchise owner Drew Vaden.

A soft opening was held just for employee families prior to Tuesday, and while they were able to eat free, it was their extra donations that purchased the meal packs, he said.

Previously:Fast casual chain Tacos 4 Life sets opening date, aiming to tackle childhood hunger

"I grew to love the mission as we learned more about it," Vaden said about purchasing the franchise.

For every meal purchased, 24 cents of every sale buys a meal pack for Feed My Starving Children, which are comprised of rice, vitamins, soy and vegetables and shipped to 70 countries worldwide.

Vaden owns the franchises in Columbia and Overland Park, Kansas. Other Missouri franchise locations are in Blue Springs and O'Fallon.

Matching values; varied menu

Vaden comes from Arkansas, which is where Tacos 4 Life was founded in 2014 by Austin and Ashton Samuelson. He previously was in the car-washing business before it was sold early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Vaden and his father, Brad, were looking to find an organization that aligned with their values.

"It was Tacos 4 Life that did that," Vaden said, adding he already was a customer before becoming a franchise owner. "To see a company that cares much more than about the bottom line. To (Austin and Ashton) the mission existed and then Tacos 4 Life existed. They had their mission before they had their menu."

The Tacos 4 Life menu has a wide mix on its menu, including classic beef tacos, but also more unique fare, such as the fried chicken tacos or Korean barbecue steak tacos, which are favorites of Vaden and co-founder Austin Samuelson. The fried chicken is based on a family recipe from the other co-founder, Ashton Samuelson.

There is a vegetarian option with a seared tofu taco and rice bowls and nachos can come without meat.

"Yeah, there are tacos, salsa and queso, but with a little bit different twist," Vaden said.

The restaurant has a family-style atmosphere with long, at least six-seater tables and some four-person booths.

"We hope for the community to get behind us. They are just as much a part of the mission as we are," Vaden said. "They are the ones coming in, buying our food, which then allows us to give to Feed My Starving Children and give meals to the kids. Without the community, we aren't feeding any kids."

The Samuelsons had a similar model with a pizza restaurant known as Pitza 42 (for two) in 2011, before transitioning and founding Tacos 4 Life in 2014.

Tacos 4 Life is franchisee-driven and is focused on the Midwest region, Austin Samuelson said.

"The demographics of Columbia, the size of the town and the great people here, it felt like a great fit," he said.

Finding a nonprofit partner

In 2009, the Samuelsons learned a shocking statistic: 18,000 children were dying daily due to starvation. This means about 3.1 million children die annually from starvation, based on 2018 data from World Hunger and UNICEF.

"That totally changed everything for us. God just kind of kept pushing and opening doors for us to embark on this journey," Austin Samuelson said.

They had no experience in the restaurant industry prior to their connection with Feed My Starving Children, he added.

From January:Mission-minded Tacos 4 Life restaurant to open new location in Columbia

They were looking for a trustworthy partner focused on childhood hunger. They initially connected with World Vision, and while donations there would go to childhood hunger programs, it also provided funds for things like community water wells or providing health care.

"All really important things, but we wanted to be able to have that one-for-one piece," Austin Samuelson said.

So he started researching again. He eventually came across Feed My Starving Children and was impressed by their stats and score with Charity Navigator.

A happenstance convinced the Samuelsons to partner with Feed My Starving Children. Ashton had heard a radio interview with Feed My Starving Children leadership on her way home from work as a teacher, Austin Samuelson said.

This was prior to her knowing about her husband's research into the organization.

"The coincidence was too great," he said. "We have been working with Feed My Starving Children for 11 years. They have been a phenomenal partner."

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims

Saturday night, a vigil was held for the two children who died in a Columbia Square Apartment fire. A close family friend confirmed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire early Wednesday morning. The vigil honoring the girls started at 6 p.m. and took place at the Columbia Square Apartments. The The post Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Startland News

EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members

COLUMBIA, Missouri — An employee-led foundation affiliated with one of Missouri’s top startups is helping offer free mammogram sessions for up to 50 uninsured individuals in the Boone County area where rapidly-scaling EquipmentShare calls home. The holiday-timed give-back is a partnership between the EquipmentShare Foundation, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department and JCB, the world’s largest The post EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members appeared first on Startland News.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia community rallies around family after devastating apartment fire

Saturday night, a vigil was held for the two children who died in a Columbia Square Apartment fire. A close family friend confirmed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire early Wednesday morning. The vigil honoring the girls started at 6 p.m. and took place at the Columbia Square Apartments. The The post Columbia community rallies around family after devastating apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
BOONVILLE, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia reopens Friday following Thursday evacuation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Businesses at the Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia have been allowed to reopen after bricks fell onto the roof on Wednesday. The City of Columbia allowed businesses to return to work Friday as repairs to the building continue. The building was evacuated on Thursday after failing inspections. "It's been frustrating because there The post Guitar Building in Downtown Columbia reopens Friday following Thursday evacuation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family

While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
ASHLAND, MO
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Family safe after house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A family is safe after a house fire prompted a response from the Jefferson City Fire Department Saturday night. According to Assistant Chief Jake Holee with the Jefferson City Fire Department, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 block of Lafayette St.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) At 7:45 Saturday evening, Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Lafayette Street. Firefighters saw flames coming out of the first-floor window. According to a news release, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within minutes. A family is now displaced, two The post One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection

COLUMBIA, Mo, (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Public Works evacuated Downtown Columbia's Guitar Building on Thursday after bricks fell from it Wednesday. An ABC 17 News records request from the City of Columbia revealed the building failed a Wednesday inspection. There were seven inspection points on its checklist that the building owned by Kimberly Hughes The post Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
100.9 The Eagle

How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree

How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy