Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
KFYR-TV
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
fox9.com
North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video
(FOX 9) - Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo. Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of...
kfgo.com
North Dakota trucker arrested in hit-and-run injuring Nebraska State Trooper
LINCOLN, Neb. – A North Dakota man has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly. After...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota man arrested after hours-long standoff with Nebraska Highway Patrol
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 56-year-old man from Sanborn, North Dakota, is in jail after backing into a Nebraska State Trooper and then leaving the scene of a traffic stop. According to Nebraska Highway Patrol, it happened on Thursday, December 15, just after 5:00 p.m. The trooper saw...
KFYR-TV
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday. Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for...
Hospital workers refuse to miss work during blizzard
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Hospitals across our state have been troubled by the weather we have received. Patient intake at Trinity Health in Minot has slowed due to the conditions of our roads, and people deciding to wait out the blizzard instead of seeking treatment– but with roads coated in snow, are their enough medical […]
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following stabbing in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a reported stabbing in Jamestown, ND. The Jamestown Police Department says on Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m. they responded to the 1000 block of 16th St. NE for a reported stabbing. Police say they found a man...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Here's a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
kfgo.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota
ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
newsdakota.com
McHenry County Crash Victim Identified
ANAMOOSE, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – An Anamoose, ND woman who was killed in a 3 vehicle accident on Saturday morning has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 38 year-old Miranda Weninger died from her injuries in the accident that occurred about 1 mile east of Anamoose. According to the...
Times-Online
Valley City businesses back on track after storm...
The majority of Valley City businesses are back on their normal schedules and open regular hours. Be sure to stop in, our businesses are ready for the bustle and excitement of Christmas shoppers. So come shop local and enjoy the charm and unique opportunities and products you will find right here at home.
Comments / 0