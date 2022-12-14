ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Hospital workers refuse to miss work during blizzard

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Hospitals across our state have been troubled by the weather we have received. Patient intake at Trinity Health in Minot has slowed due to the conditions of our roads, and people deciding to wait out the blizzard instead of seeking treatment– but with roads coated in snow, are their enough medical […]
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following stabbing in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a reported stabbing in Jamestown, ND. The Jamestown Police Department says on Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m. they responded to the 1000 block of 16th St. NE for a reported stabbing. Police say they found a man...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kfgo.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle weekend crash in central North Dakota

ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KFGO) – The state patrol has released the name of a woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 52 in McHenry County in central North Dakota. Killed was 38-year-old Miranda Weninger of Anamoose. Her car collided with a pickup driven by 88-year-old Donald Weninger of Harvey. He suffered serious injuries and first was first taken to the hospital in Harvey and then to Trinity Hospital in Minot.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

McHenry County Crash Victim Identified

ANAMOOSE, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – An Anamoose, ND woman who was killed in a 3 vehicle accident on Saturday morning has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 38 year-old Miranda Weninger died from her injuries in the accident that occurred about 1 mile east of Anamoose. According to the...
ANAMOOSE, ND
Times-Online

Valley City businesses back on track after storm...

The majority of Valley City businesses are back on their normal schedules and open regular hours. Be sure to stop in, our businesses are ready for the bustle and excitement of Christmas shoppers. So come shop local and enjoy the charm and unique opportunities and products you will find right here at home.
VALLEY CITY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy