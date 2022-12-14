Read full article on original website
Related
The Crawfish Boxes
"We Saw Extraterrestrial Spaceships Spotted In Saturn’s Rings," NASA Scientists Reveal
All UFO and extraterrestrial fans are familiar with Dr. Norman Bergrun. He is a physicist, engineer, and former employee of NASA. His book reveals that huge extraterrestrial spaceships parked between Saturn’s rings pose a threat to Earth and the rest of the solar system. After 12 years as a...
Over the Monster
Before Attempting Suicide, French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Gizmodo
The Best Photos From Mars in 2022
The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
Scientists find new ‘waterworlds’ that look nothing like any planet in our solar system
Scientists have found two “water worlds” that are unlike anything seen in our solar system.The planets are almost entirely made up largely of water, marking the first time that such worlds have ever been confidently identified by scientists.Previously, the researchers were thought to be far more standard planets – but they are actually far more pioneering than we realised, scientists say.“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that’s why we called them super-Earths,” said Björn Benneke, one of the scientists on the...
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
natureworldnews.com
Earth Orbital Changes Could Triggered Ancient Global Warming Event 56 Million Years Ago: Scientists Say
Global warming also occurred several million years ago due to Earth orbital changes, according to a new study. This unexplained phenomenon has hunted some members of the scientific community for years, asking questions like what triggered the event and how it happened. Ancient Global Warming Event. The study was published...
Worm-like robot created to wiggle through your body and cure diseases
A CREEPY crawly robot that travels through the body on a mission to cure disease has been created by scientists. This machine is 3D-printed, made out of gelatine and powered solely by temperature. It all started with inspiration provided by the inchworm - bringing a "kind of intelligence" to the...
Freethink
Are we living in a baby universe that looks like a black hole to outside observers?
One of the biggest existential questions that has puzzled humanity for as long as humans have been around is simply, “Where did all this come from?” After countless centuries of wondering and speculating, the 20th century brought with it our first scientific answers to that question. We learned that distant objects in the Universe are speeding away from one another: evidence that our Universe is expanding. We discovered that more distant galaxies appear younger, less massive, and with greater rates of star formation: evidence that our Universe evolves with time. And we discovered a near-uniform background of blackbody radiation: evidence of an early, hot, dense, radiation-dominated state. All of these puzzle pieces, when put together, indicate that our Universe originated from a hot Big Bang some 13.8 billion years ago.
Ars Technica
Scientists may have found the first water worlds
Two planets that were originally discovered by the Kepler mission may not be what we thought they were. Based on an initial characterization, it was thought these planets were rocky bodies a bit larger than Earth. But continued observation has produced data that indicates the planets are much less dense than we originally thought. And the only realistic way to get the sort of densities they now seem to have is for a substantial amount of their volume to be occupied by water or a similar fluid.
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Mind-blowing discovery could let us see into black holes for the first time ever – and finally solve eerie space mystery
A NEW study has revealed how scientists might be able to peer into black holes in the near future. The use of gravitational waves has been announced as a key tool in solving this lifelong mystery. According to Albert Einstein's traditional theory of relativity, black holes don't allow for light...
ZDNet
Forget the Moon, NASA's next big mission is a lot closer to home
2022 has been a huge year for NASA -- it launched the Artemis moon mission, saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope, smashed into an asteroid, and more -- but the year isn't over yet. In the next few days, NASA and its partners are due to launch a mission that will give humanity its best look yet at nearly all of the water on the Earth's surface.
A startup is building an in-space manufacturing platform that could attach to Starship
In-space manufacturing will form a massive part of the future of space exploration as it massively reduces the cost of launching otherwise fully-built structures to orbit and beyond. ThinkOrbital is developing an orbital platform that could eventually be used to manufacture products in space and also tackle the growing space...
Gizmodo
A Powerful Recoil Effect Magnified NASA’s Asteroid Deflection Experiment
Scientists continue to pore over the results of NASA’s stunningly successful DART test to deflect a harmless asteroid. As the latest findings suggest, the recoil created by the blast of debris spewing out from Dimorphos after impact was significant, further boosting the spacecraft’s influence on the asteroid. NASA’s...
A New NASA Satellite Will Map Earth’s Rising Seas
This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Billions of people now live in rapidly changing coastal areas that must develop plans to adapt to a future that includes rising seas, crumbling cliffs, and devastating hurricanes. Now they’ll have help from a dedicated satellite scanning the world’s water.
NASA's DART asteroid smash flung 2 million pounds of rock into space
The massive tail created by the collision of a spacecraft and an asteroid earlier this year is unlocking key information about space rocks and how to respond if an asteroid ever threatens Earth.
dornob.com
Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle
Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
Futurism
Scientists Now Plotting First Fusion Power Plant
Following what is being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in the field of fusion energy, the US Department of Energy is attempting to drag the tech into a practical form by investing in the development of a pilot fusion plant. Earlier this month, researchers at the government-backed Lawrence Livermore National...
sciencealert.com
'Holdout Humans': Chilling Glimpse Into Our Future if We Survive Another Million Years
Most species are transitory. They go extinct, branch into new species or change over time due to random mutations and environmental shifts. A typical mammalian species can be expected to exist for a million years. Modern humans, Homo sapiens, have been around for roughly 300,000 years. So what will happen...
A New Type of Dolphin Has Evolved in the Pacific Ocean
"The specimens in this subspecies are one of the smallest common bottlenose dolphins found," marine researcher Ana Costa said.
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
957
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 0