One of the biggest existential questions that has puzzled humanity for as long as humans have been around is simply, “Where did all this come from?” After countless centuries of wondering and speculating, the 20th century brought with it our first scientific answers to that question. We learned that distant objects in the Universe are speeding away from one another: evidence that our Universe is expanding. We discovered that more distant galaxies appear younger, less massive, and with greater rates of star formation: evidence that our Universe evolves with time. And we discovered a near-uniform background of blackbody radiation: evidence of an early, hot, dense, radiation-dominated state. All of these puzzle pieces, when put together, indicate that our Universe originated from a hot Big Bang some 13.8 billion years ago.

9 DAYS AGO