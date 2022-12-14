ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit

Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, and...
