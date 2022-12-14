5-star WR Jeremiah Smith, #2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday.
The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.C.J. Stroud ‘angry’ defending Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class of 2024 after quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to the Buckeyes on May 9.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 1