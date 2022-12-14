ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith, #2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday.

The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.

C.J. Stroud ‘angry’ defending Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class of 2024 after quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to the Buckeyes on May 9.

