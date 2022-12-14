5-star WR Jeremiah Smith, #2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday.

The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.

Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class of 2024 after quarterback Dylan Raiola committed to the Buckeyes on May 9.

