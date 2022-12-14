ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Program Aims to Ensure Wyoming Wildlife Here Forever

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is where the deer and the antelope play, as well as moose, elk and many other wild creatures. That untamed wildness draws upwards of $500 million in tourism dollars to the Cowboy State every year. That heft has inspired a...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Sunrise: Saturday, December 17, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Pamela Hutchins at Moncrief Ridge near Story, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
WYOMING STATE
KETV.com

Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard

Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
NEBRASKA STATE
94.3 The X

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming's Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
WYOMING STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
bigfoot99.com

Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
WyoFile

'Path of the Pronghorn' protections delayed as development proceeds

A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.  There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.  
BRUSH, CO

