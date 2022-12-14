Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation could escalate to criminal charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Next week the January 6th House Committee could refer former North Carolina congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to the DOJ for criminal charges.

He’s also being investigated in Georgia after allegations the Trump campaign tried to change the outcome of the election. And now in North Carolina, the state attorney general has in his hands the SBI’s findings of a voter fraud case.

Election officials say Meadows voted in Virginia in the 2020 election but was also registered in South Carolina and North Carolina.

The New Yorker first broke the story back in March that the Scaly Mountain, North Carolina address was a double wide trailer that Meadows did not live in. Soon after that, the SBI confirmed it was investigating.

“I mean this is such a puzzling thing. For a guy who was often pretty careful, I mean this is a piece of property that he never owned, rented or stayed a night at. So, the notion that he would have ever thought that he was going to get away with this shocks me,” said Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper.

Whether Meadows is charged in the voter fraud case depends on what Attorney General Josh Stein sees in the evidence collected by the SBI and the interpretation of state election law.

“If this was the only fire burning maybe Mark Meadows escapes this, but he has January 6th and his role there, he has these texts that just came out, he’s got what’s still going on in Georgia,” said Cooper. “I mean there are legal battles for Mark Meadows all across the east coast. It is difficult for me to understand how he salvages this into any sort of career to say nothing of the possibility anyway that he could serve real jail time.”

Cooper said when Meadows first ran for congress in 2012, he did not anticipate what might come later.

“Mark Meadows was a charming one-on-one politician, he’s obviously very very good at finding power and how to exercise power. He didn’t strike me as the sort of person who would make this sort of mistake and obviously at the time, I never thought he’d be someone involved on January 6th,” said Cooper.

