ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation could escalate to criminal charges

By Russ Bowen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrQEk_0jir0LfJ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Next week the January 6th House Committee could refer former North Carolina congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to the DOJ for criminal charges.

He’s also being investigated in Georgia after allegations the Trump campaign tried to change the outcome of the election. And now in North Carolina, the state attorney general has in his hands the SBI’s findings of a voter fraud case.

Election officials say Meadows voted in Virginia in the 2020 election but was also registered in South Carolina and North Carolina.

The New Yorker first broke the story back in March that the Scaly Mountain, North Carolina address was a double wide trailer that Meadows did not live in. Soon after that, the SBI confirmed it was investigating.

“I mean this is such a puzzling thing. For a guy who was often pretty careful, I mean this is a piece of property that he never owned, rented or stayed a night at. So, the notion that he would have ever thought that he was going to get away with this shocks me,” said Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper.

Whether Meadows is charged in the voter fraud case depends on what Attorney General Josh Stein sees in the evidence collected by the SBI and the interpretation of state election law.

“If this was the only fire burning maybe Mark Meadows escapes this, but he has January 6th and his role there, he has these texts that just came out, he’s got what’s still going on in Georgia,” said Cooper. “I mean there are legal battles for Mark Meadows all across the east coast. It is difficult for me to understand how he salvages this into any sort of career to say nothing of the possibility anyway that he could serve real jail time.”

Cooper said when Meadows first ran for congress in 2012, he did not anticipate what might come later.

“Mark Meadows was a charming one-on-one politician, he’s obviously very very good at finding power and how to exercise power. He didn’t strike me as the sort of person who would make this sort of mistake and obviously at the time, I never thought he’d be someone involved on January 6th,” said Cooper.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 9

Michael Lafon
4d ago

when a person really looks at the upper echelon of the republican party, the sheer amount of corruption is astounding

Reply
22
Buffalo soldier
3d ago

And Trump said he was going to drain the swamp 🤣🤣 it was actually overflowing 🤣

Reply
14
IndigenousSapien2525
3d ago

Nothing like a double wide to establish “residency” in a state so you can “represent” people who think “you’re just like them”. Oh how the sheep love that kool aid flavored grass! Herschellllllll! Can you see your trailer from Texas?! 🤣🤣

Reply
2
Related
The Hill

South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary

South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s ​​preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar.  The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

Lawmaker proposes $250 fee for people who move to South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina's known for its Southern hospitality, but for folks looking to call the Palmetto State home, that might come with a price. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Republican who represents Georgetown County, pre-filed a bill ahead of January's legislative session that would impose a fee for people moving to South Carolina. Goldfinch's bill would allow individual counties to approve or reject a $250 fee for new South Carolina residents.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Mary Sue

Georgia Republicans Introduced Runoffs To Suppress Black Votes. Now They Want To Change the Rules

Eight days since Senator Raphael Warnock won his re-election, and now that Georgia is a firmly competitive state, Republicans in the state want to change the voting rules again. On December 14, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) stated that Georgia is looking to do away with the runoff system entirely. As a refresher, the Georgia runoff is a second election that’s triggered after a general election if no one gets more than 50% of the vote. Raffensperger cited the strain on election officials bleeding into the holiday season, but a better reason to get rid of it is that it’s a policy created during the Civil Rights movement to water down Black voting blocks.
GEORGIA STATE
Michelle Hall

GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments

(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Friday issued new indictments against former attorney Alex Murdaugh related to tax evasion. South Carolina Attorney General said Murdaugh was indicted for nine counts of ‘Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax’ out of Hampton County for tax years 2011-2019. According to Wilson’s office, the […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
CBS 17

CBS 17

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy