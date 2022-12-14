ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown

Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bond set for father of July 4 shooting suspect

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Saturday set bond at $50,000 for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people at a July 4 parade near Chicago who is accused of helping his son get a gun license. Robert Crimo Jr. looked somber and tired as he made his first appearance before […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway

Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. Meanwhile, police...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Expressway shooting: Man struck in back while driving on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street sent a driver to the hospital Saturday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the man was driving just before 4 p.m. in a black Dodge van when he suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The driver ended up in the ditch. He was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. Traffic was diverted off I-57 at Halsted while troopers canvassed for evidence. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the ISP at (847)294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. 
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI

Father of July 4 shooting suspect charged with 7 felonies

CHICAGO — (AP) — The father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct, prosecutors announced Friday. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery

CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday. Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of armed robberies where victims try to buy cellphone from social media site

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Chicago Lawn area to beware of armed robberies from someone trying to sell cellphones on social media. The latest incident happened just Saturday night. Police say victims would show up to the location to purchase a cellphone that has been advertised for sale on a social media site. Upon arrival, a man would approach them and display a handgun before taking their money and/or cell phones. These incidents have occurred in the locations listed below: • 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. • 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 15, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. • 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 16, 2022, at 11:10 p.m. • 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 17, 2022, at 8:44 p.m. The suspect is described as an African American man between 20-25 years old and was wearing dark clothing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Father of Alleged Highland Park Gunman Charged in Parade Mass Shooting

The father of the alleged gunman who opened fire on dozens of people, killing seven, at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade has been charged, prosecutors announced Friday. Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection with the Independence Day shooting, which his son, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III is suspected of carrying out, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Shot Inside Home on Near West Side

Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a home on the Near West Side. The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street

Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy