CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Chicago Lawn area to beware of armed robberies from someone trying to sell cellphones on social media. The latest incident happened just Saturday night. Police say victims would show up to the location to purchase a cellphone that has been advertised for sale on a social media site. Upon arrival, a man would approach them and display a handgun before taking their money and/or cell phones. These incidents have occurred in the locations listed below: • 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. • 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 15, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. • 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 16, 2022, at 11:10 p.m. • 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 17, 2022, at 8:44 p.m. The suspect is described as an African American man between 20-25 years old and was wearing dark clothing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO