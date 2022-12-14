Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown
Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
Bond set for father of July 4 shooting suspect
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Saturday set bond at $50,000 for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people at a July 4 parade near Chicago who is accused of helping his son get a gun license. Robert Crimo Jr. looked somber and tired as he made his first appearance before […]
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway
Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
Teen shot on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown, suspect released without charges, police say
Investigators said the 16-year-old boy was shot once in the ear and eye while riding a CTA train near the Cermak-Chinatown station.
New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. Meanwhile, police...
ABC7 Chicago
Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
Expressway shooting: Man struck in back while driving on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street sent a driver to the hospital Saturday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the man was driving just before 4 p.m. in a black Dodge van when he suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The driver ended up in the ditch. He was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. Traffic was diverted off I-57 at Halsted while troopers canvassed for evidence. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the ISP at (847)294-4400 or ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.
WPXI
Father of July 4 shooting suspect charged with 7 felonies
CHICAGO — (AP) — The father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct, prosecutors announced Friday. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said...
fox32chicago.com
2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery
CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday. Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
Boy, 16, shot in ear and eye on CTA Red Line; police look for person of interest
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the ear and eye while riding the CTA Red Line early Sunday morning. Chicago police reported the boy hearing multiple shots at the 100 block of West Cermak Road around 2:05 a.m. and was unable to provide further details. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious […]
Driver, passenger pronounced dead after shooting led them to crash into tree
Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was driving along Jackson Boulevard near Malcolm X College Friday a little before 2 p.m. when he and his passenger were shot. Their car hit a tree. Police said both died of their injuries at the hospital.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
Police issue alert of armed robberies where victims try to buy cellphone from social media site
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Chicago Lawn area to beware of armed robberies from someone trying to sell cellphones on social media. The latest incident happened just Saturday night. Police say victims would show up to the location to purchase a cellphone that has been advertised for sale on a social media site. Upon arrival, a man would approach them and display a handgun before taking their money and/or cell phones. These incidents have occurred in the locations listed below: • 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. • 2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 15, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. • 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 16, 2022, at 11:10 p.m. • 2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 17, 2022, at 8:44 p.m. The suspect is described as an African American man between 20-25 years old and was wearing dark clothing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.
15-year-old shot while inside car on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot while he was sitting in a car on the South Side of Chicago, according to police. The boy was shot around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in front of a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of East 95th Street. He was shot in the arm and taken to […]
'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
Father of Alleged Highland Park Gunman Charged in Parade Mass Shooting
The father of the alleged gunman who opened fire on dozens of people, killing seven, at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade has been charged, prosecutors announced Friday. Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection with the Independence Day shooting, which his son, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III is suspected of carrying out, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
2 Teens Shot Inside Home on Near West Side
Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a home on the Near West Side. The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl suffered a gunshot...
Driver Shot in Back on Interstate 57 Near Halsted Street
Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was shot while driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago, authorities said. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a man driving a van on the interstate was struck by gunfire while near Halsted Street. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
