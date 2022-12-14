Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.

