Matt Cardona Says He Thought AEW Would Offer Him Some Kind Of Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Cardona discussed his short stint with AEW back in 2020 and how surprised he was that the promotion did not offer him anything substantial after his selected dates were finished. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, which also includes him discussing how much he loves setting his own schedule, below.
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
Braun Strowman Shares Advice That Triple H Gave Him About Having A Positive Mindset
WWE superstar and former Universal champion Braun Strowman recently joined CBS Sports for a discussion about Triple H, where the Monster Among Men reflected on whether there were any plans to have a feud with the Game back in 2017 following that year’s Survivor Series. Strowman also shares advice given to him by the new head of creative. Check out what that was in the highlights below.
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
Jim Cornette Knocks Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility In AEW Segment
William Regal is leaving AEW, and he’s on his way back to WWE as he wants to be in WWE and work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his behavior in storyline about helping MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated that he was no longer required by the BCC in a backstage pre-recorded video interview and was trying to teach them one more lesson. This was done to write him off television.
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
Big Update on John Cena’s WWE Return Match
WWE has officially announced John Cena’s return match for the final SmackDown on FOX episode of 2022. As noted, tonight’s SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reveal that he and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of KO’s choosing on the December 30 SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.
Kevin Nash Shares What He Thinks WCW’s Biggest Problem Was
When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared. On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.
Dolph Ziggler Recalls Being Told To Never Wear A Certain Outfit Again In WWE
WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on The Archive of B-sox’ program to promote this Monday’s edition of Raw, as well as discuss a number of different topics, which included the former world champion sharing a story a time that higher-ups in WWE told him to never wear a certain outfit again, a revelation they gave him in gorilla shortly after a match he had. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Reinvigorated His Love For The Wrestling Business, Talks McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 Match
Pat McAfee was recently named Sports Media Person of the Year by The Athletic, crediting his work in WWE as well as his hit podcast the Pat McAfee show as key reasons. In The Athletic’s story they interviewed longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole, who gave his thoughts on working alongside McAfee, and how much he enjoyed seeing him compete at this year’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event.
Bruce Prichard Talks Shawn Michaels’ WWE Return In 2002, How The Company Viewed RVD
On a recent edition of Something To Wrestling, Bruce Prichard discussed the closing months of 2002 in WWE. Here are some of the highlights:. Potentially setting Shawn Michaels up for failure:. “I think audience wanted to see triumph Shawn. Here he came back when we didn’t expect him to come...
2022 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special To Air Today On FOX
WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special last month after SmackDown went off the air. The 20th anniversary of the event will air later today, Saturday, December 17 at 2:30pm ET on FOX. WWE taped the following three matches for the special:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus &...
WWE Announces Becky Lynch’s First Singles Match Since SummerSlam
Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.
Spoiler on Another Match for the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
The second match has been confirmed for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. It was revealed during last night’s SmackDown tapings to air next Friday that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place during the live SmackDown on December 30. The bout was announced during an in-ring promo by Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes An Aspect Of AEW Tag Team Best Of Seven Series
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks square off against Death Triangle in their next match in the best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles. The two teams will clash in a No Disqualification Match on the December 21 Dynamite episode. If necessary, the sixth bout will be a Falls Count Anywhere contest.
William Regal Says People Were Afraid To Wrestle This WCW Star
Fit Finlay arrived in WCW in 1996, and William Regal recently recalled how talent was afraid to face Fit Finlay in the ring while wrestling in WCW in 1996 on a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw,. Regal talked about how Finlay’s style of working stiffly scared a...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas – 4,978 sold. WWE SmackDown – Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL– 12,369 sold.
Dan The Dad Discusses His Viral Video From AEW Dark
Indie sensation Dan “The Dad” recently joined Fightful’s On The Spotlight program to discuss his viral video from AEW Dark, where he pulled a Dad Prank on The Embassy’s Toa Liona, a spot that Liona was not very appreciative of due to the “severity” of the move. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Shane Taylor Has High Praise For Current MLW Star
Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently appeared on Ron Funches One Fall program to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on current MLW star Calvin Tankman, and why he thinks Tankman would be a good fit in Shane Taylor promotions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
