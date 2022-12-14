Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures all traded flat. The overnight moves followed another down session for markets as December's selloff resumed and hopes for a Santa Claus rally faded. The Dow tumbled 348.99 points, or 1.05%, but finished well off its 803-point low. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dove 1.45% and 2.18%, respectively.

3 HOURS AGO