Stock Futures Are Flat on Thursday Evening
Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures all traded flat. The overnight moves followed another down session for markets as December's selloff resumed and hopes for a Santa Claus rally faded. The Dow tumbled 348.99 points, or 1.05%, but finished well off its 803-point low. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dove 1.45% and 2.18%, respectively.
Asia Markets Fall as Japan's Core Inflation Marks Highest in Over 40 Years
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street while investors also looked ahead to some economic data in the region. Japan's core consumer price index at 3.7% in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December 1981.
European Markets Close Lower as Earnings Optimism Fades
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks fell Thursday, with investor sentiment souring after solid gains in the previous session. The Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 1% lower, with all sectors and major bourses in the red. Autos fell furthest, shedding 2.7%, as tech stocks dropped 2.6%. The...
Jim Cramer Says the ‘Worst of 3 Worlds' Helped Lead Stocks Lower on Thursday
CNBC’s Jim Cramer outlined three reasons why markets lost a short-lived rally on Thursday amid Wall Street concerns that the Fed’s interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. For investors fearing that time is running out for a Santa Claus rally, Cramer said charts suggest...
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
Oil climbs on expected drop in Russian exports, offsets U.S. storm impact
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of lower Russian crude exports from the Baltic region in December, offsetting worries that a looming Arctic storm across the United States could snuff out transport fuel demand growth this holiday season.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: AMC Entertainment, Tesla, Micron, Under Armour and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. AMC Entertainment — Shares plummeted 7.4% after the company proposed a reverse stock split and announced a new $110 million capital raise in an attempt to minimize its debt load. Shares of its preferred stock surged more than 75%. Tesla...
‘Secure 2.0' Would Provide a Limited Federal ‘Match' on Contributions for Retirement Savers With Lower Income
A provision in pending congressional legislation would replace an existing nonrefundable tax credit for lower-income retirement savers with a limited matching contribution to their qualifying account. If Secure 2.0 passes as part of an omnibus appropriations bill being voted on this week, the change would take effect in 2027. The...
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Is Filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — But Plans to Keep Mining
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., is filing for bankruptcy. The company still generates positive cash flow, and plans to continue mining while repaying debtholders. The stock is down 98% this year as plunging crypto prices and rising energy prices made mining...
Tesla Shares Slid Nearly 9% on Demand Concerns, Elon Musk's Twitter Distraction
Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla slid by nearly 9% on Thursday as analysts grow increasingly uncertain of the company's outlook. Longtime Tesla bulls have called on Tesla's board of directors to refocus Musk away from Twitter and back towards the electric vehicle manufacturer. Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla...
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Microsoft Responds to FTC Case Seeking to Block Activision Blizzard Deal
Microsoft said it's the third-place maker of game consoles. The software company has offered Sony a decade-long contract to have Call of Duty video games arrive on the PlayStation on the same day as Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Microsoft on Thursday filed its response to U.S. regulators' antitrust case attempting to...
Tesla, GM, Ford Questioned by U.S. Senator About Chinese Supply Chains and Connections to Forced Labor
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked major automakers, including Tesla, General Motors and Ford to provide details about their Chinese supply chains. Wyden said he wants to assess the "effectiveness of trade-based efforts by the United States to combat forced labor and other serious human rights abuses in China."
Microsoft will fight US over $68.7B Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant's planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft on Thursday filed a formal challenge to the FTC lawsuit's declaring the $68.7 billion deal an illegal acquisition that should be...
Data Privacy Rules Are Sweeping Across the Globe, and Getting Stricter
The rules governing how data should be stored, used, and shared can be overwhelming for resource-strapped cybersecurity and risk management departments. Since 2018, the year the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) when into effect, there has been a constant increase in these types of regulations. Thirty-five of the...
Demand for Rural Homes in Britain Drops as Pandemic Effect Fades, Report Says
Demand for rural homes in Britain dropped as the pandemic trend of relocating to the countryside faded, according to real estate website Zoopla. In the Lake District national park area, demand for properties dipped 5% in 2022, while in Wales enquiries fell 10%. "We expect affordable urban centres to fare...
Microsoft tells judges its $69 billion Activision deal would benefit gamers
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Thursday its $69 billion bid to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike.
Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March
The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
‘Secure 2.0' Is Part of the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Putting It on Track to Usher in Retirement System Improvements
"Secure 2.0" is a collection of provisions intended to build upon the retirement-system improvements that were implemented under the Secure Act of 2019. Some of the provisions include requiring automatic enrollment in some workplace plans, increasing "catch-up" contributions that older workers can make and boosting part-time workers' access to retirement plans.
Some Wells Fargo Customers Have Already Received Their Share of the $2 Billion Misconduct Settlement. Here's What You Need to Know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
