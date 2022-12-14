ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Are Flat on Thursday Evening

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures all traded flat. The overnight moves followed another down session for markets as December's selloff resumed and hopes for a Santa Claus rally faded. The Dow tumbled 348.99 points, or 1.05%, but finished well off its 803-point low. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dove 1.45% and 2.18%, respectively.
NBC Chicago

Asia Markets Fall as Japan's Core Inflation Marks Highest in Over 40 Years

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street while investors also looked ahead to some economic data in the region. Japan's core consumer price index at 3.7% in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December 1981.
NBC Chicago

European Markets Close Lower as Earnings Optimism Fades

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks fell Thursday, with investor sentiment souring after solid gains in the previous session. The Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 1% lower, with all sectors and major bourses in the red. Autos fell furthest, shedding 2.7%, as tech stocks dropped 2.6%. The...
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says the ‘Worst of 3 Worlds' Helped Lead Stocks Lower on Thursday

CNBC’s Jim Cramer outlined three reasons why markets lost a short-lived rally on Thursday amid Wall Street concerns that the Fed’s interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. For investors fearing that time is running out for a Santa Claus rally, Cramer said charts suggest...
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
NBC Chicago

Microsoft Responds to FTC Case Seeking to Block Activision Blizzard Deal

Microsoft said it's the third-place maker of game consoles. The software company has offered Sony a decade-long contract to have Call of Duty video games arrive on the PlayStation on the same day as Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Microsoft on Thursday filed its response to U.S. regulators' antitrust case attempting to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Microsoft will fight US over $68.7B Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the tech giant's planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft on Thursday filed a formal challenge to the FTC lawsuit's declaring the $68.7 billion deal an illegal acquisition that should be...
NBC Chicago

Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March

The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
NBC Chicago

‘Secure 2.0' Is Part of the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Putting It on Track to Usher in Retirement System Improvements

"Secure 2.0" is a collection of provisions intended to build upon the retirement-system improvements that were implemented under the Secure Act of 2019. Some of the provisions include requiring automatic enrollment in some workplace plans, increasing "catch-up" contributions that older workers can make and boosting part-time workers' access to retirement plans.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy