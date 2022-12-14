Read full article on original website
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredWrld_FaymuzAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Former Alabama starting offensive lineman transfers to ACC
Former Alabama offensive lineman, Javion Cohen announced he will transfer to Miami Sunday. Cohen is a product of Central Phenix City High School in Alabama, and he is a former four-star recruit. The Alabama native started in 10 games for Alabama last season, and he was named second team All-SEC...
Alabama 2023 commits set to enroll early
Alabama football will have a new look very soon with multiple Alabama commits expected to enroll early. Here is a look at who is expected to enroll at UA in January:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect Malik Benson ready to show ‘what we do at Alabama’
The nation’s No. 1 junior college prospect in the country, Malik Benson wants to put his own stamp on Alabama football. Benson is considered the top JUCO prospect, according to multiple recruiting outlets, and he is currently verbally committed to Alabama. He is set to sign with the Crimson Tide Wednesday and enroll at UA in January.
NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl
Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 18, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Former Tide LB gives passionate reason for Bryce Young and Will Anderson to opt out of Sugar Bowl
The biggest question for Alabama fans is will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl. Many have provided perspectives on why they should play or opt out. Both are projected as top-five draft picks and either one could be the No. 1 overall pick next April. Young and Anderson were voted permanent team captains by their peers at Alabama’s annual awards banquet. Young became the Crimson Tide’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 2021 while Anderson is the program’s first two-time Unanimous All-American.
Richard Young wants 5-Star OL to block for him at Alabama
Richard Young is back on the recruiting trail for Alabama after helping the Crimson Tide land five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley. This time he has his eyes on five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, who is currently committed to Iowa, was a top Alabama target when he chose the Hawkeyes....
Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?
Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
An act of kindness: How the late Mike Leach comforted three generations of Alabama season ticket holders
He’s been gone a few days now. Chances are that Mike Leach has settled into his new home, chatting with a good friend. A good friend who he met only 18 months ago. A good friend who is the biggest Alabama football fan in heaven. It was May 2021,...
UAB holds on to win Bahamas Bowl, 24-20
NASSAU, Bahamas (WBRC) - UAB finished the 2021 season with a win in the Bahamas Bowl in their final game before the Trent Dilfer era begins, defeating Miami (OH), 24-20, in Nassau. After the Redhawks took the opening kickoff into UAB territory, the Blazers defense forced Miami into a 4th-and-2...
Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Birmingham-Southern seeking $30 million in state funds to avoid closing college
A meeting is set for Monday morning for Alabama lawmakers to discuss the future of Birmingham-Southern College, according to a letter addressed to the Jefferson County Delegation. According to the letter, the college has been operating in "financial distress" for over a decade and without support, it will have to...
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations
A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Ascension St. Vincent’s East schedules 300th Watchman Procedure
By Hannah Curran, Editor BIRMINGHAM — Ascension St. Vincent’s East has scheduled its 300th Watchman Procedure, which will be performed before the end of the year. Dr. Corey Coleman, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s East, explained that the Watchman procedure is where they implant a small device inside the heart to help lower a […]
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
Tuscaloosa’s Infamous Abandoned Gas Station Listed for Sale After 11 Years
After more than a decade in post-tornado limbo, one of the most controversial properties in the city of Tuscaloosa is now for sale. The property in question is the long-empty Quik Mart at the corner of 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard, a prominent fixture at one of the busiest intersections in the city and connected to the always-packed Midtown Village shopping center.
