Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama starting offensive lineman transfers to ACC

Former Alabama offensive lineman, Javion Cohen announced he will transfer to Miami Sunday. Cohen is a product of Central Phenix City High School in Alabama, and he is a former four-star recruit. The Alabama native started in 10 games for Alabama last season, and he was named second team All-SEC...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 2023 commits set to enroll early

Alabama football will have a new look very soon with multiple Alabama commits expected to enroll early. Here is a look at who is expected to enroll at UA in January:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

NCAA postseason waiver to benefit Alabama freshmen in Sugar Bowl

Alabama fans are excited to watch the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but did the National Collegiate Athletics Association give it an extra boost?. According to reports, the NCAA released a one-time blanket waiver in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to allow postseason participation for true freshmen players in bowl games without losing their redshirt. The rule was true freshmen could play up to four games in a regular season and keep their redshirt year. Alabama has a few athletes that have played in four games, but this opportunity allows them to gain postseason experience. Names such as Ty Simpson, Shazz Preston, Shawn Murphy, Danny Lewis, and Jeremiah Alexander will get reps in the Sugar Bowl. Simpson, a former five-star quarterback, may get a chance to show his teammates and fans that’s he the answer behind Bryce Young. Preston, Murphy, Lewis, and Alexander have a shot to get playing time and boost their confidence going into next spring. On Friday, Nick Saban said Alabama is using bowl practices to get young players ready for action. The Tide has six early enrollees for the 2023 recruiting class on campus to help in bowl prep for K-State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Tide LB gives passionate reason for Bryce Young and Will Anderson to opt out of Sugar Bowl

The biggest question for Alabama fans is will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl. Many have provided perspectives on why they should play or opt out. Both are projected as top-five draft picks and either one could be the No. 1 overall pick next April. Young and Anderson were voted permanent team captains by their peers at Alabama’s annual awards banquet. Young became the Crimson Tide’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 2021 while Anderson is the program’s first two-time Unanimous All-American.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Richard Young wants 5-Star OL to block for him at Alabama

Richard Young is back on the recruiting trail for Alabama after helping the Crimson Tide land five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley. This time he has his eyes on five-star offensive lineman, Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, who is currently committed to Iowa, was a top Alabama target when he chose the Hawkeyes....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Alabama About to Flip a Five-Star Prospect?

Is Alabama trying to flip one of the top recruits in the country?. Five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, something he decided back in June of this year. However, multiple Alabama Crimson Tide football commits are posting to social media to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

UAB holds on to win Bahamas Bowl, 24-20

NASSAU, Bahamas (WBRC) - UAB finished the 2021 season with a win in the Bahamas Bowl in their final game before the Trent Dilfer era begins, defeating Miami (OH), 24-20, in Nassau. After the Redhawks took the opening kickoff into UAB territory, the Blazers defense forced Miami into a 4th-and-2...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations

A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
