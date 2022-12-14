Read full article on original website
svinews.com
TerraPower nuclear plant in Kemmerer to be delayed until 2030
TerraPower, the company who is currently building a Natrium Nuclear Reactor power plant in Kemmerer, has announced the project will likely be delayed at least two years. In a releases statement he delay is related to the unavailability of the nuclear fuel HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) due to the Russian war in Ukraine. The delay pushes the project back to a start date of 2030, instead of the previously planned 2028. According to the statement, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the only commercial source of HALEU fuel to no longer be a viable part of the supply chain for TerraPower, as well as others in the industry.
Kemmerer Gazette
In Stone Fossils donated fish fossil to Wyoming PBS auction
Local business In Stone Fossils generously donated a fish fossil for an auction to support Wyoming PBS. The fossil contains four fish from the Eocene period. The fossil is the best representation of the Green River formation. The fossil contains a predatorial fish Phareodus, a Mioplosus and two Knightia eoceana that all represent the Wyoming State Fossil.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Sec Of State Defends Email Asking GOP Members For Lawsuit Money Because Not From Official Email
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During his nearly three months in office, interim Secretary of State Karl Allred hasn’t been shy about remaining involved in state politics. On Wednesday morning, Allred sent an email message out to Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee members asking for...
