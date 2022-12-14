ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dodgers News: LA Adds Hitting Specialist For 2023 Season

The Dodgers have liked JD Martinez for quite a while and were rumored to be in conversation about reuniting him with former teammate Mookie Betts, and past coach Robert Von Scoyoc. And today, that possibility became a reality as the Dodgers signed Martinez to a one-year $10 million contract. Martinez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
76ers’ Doc Rivers Addresses Sudden Tobias Harris Injury

With the Golden State Warriors in town, the Philadelphia 76ers anticipated getting much healthier as multiple players were returning to the court after missing Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. returned to the floor as expected, the Sixers lost a starter last minute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?

Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
WASHINGTON, DC

