Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Double Tapings, Roman Reigns, Big Title Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers later tonight and if you’d like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
WWE NXT Star Announces He’s Been Medically Cleared For In-Ring Action
Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. The WWE NXT star is set to work Saturday’s house show. Elliott hasn’t wrestled since the October 18 episode of NXT when he defeated Xyon Quinn to become the host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Elliott...
Backstage Notes on AEW’s Significant New Hire Michael Mansury
We noted before how AEW recently hired Michael Mansury to work as their new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. Mansury worked for WWE from March 2009 – May 2020, most recently as the Vice President of Global Television Production. Word now is that Mansury is looking to significantly...
Shane Taylor Has High Praise For Current MLW Star
Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently appeared on Ron Funches One Fall program to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on current MLW star Calvin Tankman, and why he thinks Tankman would be a good fit in Shane Taylor promotions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “The pressure is on as we reach the end of the first round of the Champions Series! Which two teams will join Teams Tyrus and Great in the next round?
Dolph Ziggler Recalls Being Told To Never Wear A Certain Outfit Again In WWE
WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on The Archive of B-sox’ program to promote this Monday’s edition of Raw, as well as discuss a number of different topics, which included the former world champion sharing a story a time that higher-ups in WWE told him to never wear a certain outfit again, a revelation they gave him in gorilla shortly after a match he had. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Video: This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus. Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs....
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Jakob Austin Young vs. BATEMAN. Bad Dude Tito vs. KENTA.
Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact Episode
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious. Impact will be headlined by Heath and Rhino defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will be banned from ringside due to how they attacked both teams in last week’s match.
Results From GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Amerikaz Most Wanted event that took place on Friday night at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA, courtesy of Fightful:. Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel def. Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne. Starboy...
WWE Announces Becky Lynch’s First Singles Match Since SummerSlam
Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.
Kevin Nash Shares What He Thinks WCW’s Biggest Problem Was
When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared. On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.
Matt Cardona Says He Thought AEW Would Offer Him Some Kind Of Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Cardona discussed his short stint with AEW back in 2020 and how surprised he was that the promotion did not offer him anything substantial after his selected dates were finished. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, which also includes him discussing how much he loves setting his own schedule, below.
Saraya Thinks WWE Is Doing Great Under Triple H, Doesn’t Know What Would Happen If Vince McMahon Came Back
AEW superstar Saraya recently spoke with Forbes about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including what the former Divas champion thinks about WWE under Triple H, and how she hopes that Vince McMahon doesn’t come back and undoes all the hard work The Game has been putting in over the last few months. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
2022 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special To Air Today On FOX
WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special last month after SmackDown went off the air. The 20th anniversary of the event will air later today, Saturday, December 17 at 2:30pm ET on FOX. WWE taped the following three matches for the special:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus &...
Bruce Prichard Talks Shawn Michaels’ WWE Return In 2002, How The Company Viewed RVD
On a recent edition of Something To Wrestling, Bruce Prichard discussed the closing months of 2002 in WWE. Here are some of the highlights:. Potentially setting Shawn Michaels up for failure:. “I think audience wanted to see triumph Shawn. Here he came back when we didn’t expect him to come...
William Regal Says People Were Afraid To Wrestle This WCW Star
Fit Finlay arrived in WCW in 1996, and William Regal recently recalled how talent was afraid to face Fit Finlay in the ring while wrestling in WCW in 1996 on a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw,. Regal talked about how Finlay’s style of working stiffly scared a...
