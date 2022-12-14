ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Withrow's Chris Henry Jr. receives offer from Luke Fickell's Wisconsin Badgers

By Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Former University of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell still has his eyes on Greater Cincinnati.

In November, Fickell was named the next head football coach at the University of Wisconsin, which is the latest Division I program to offer a scholarship to Withrow freshman Chris Henry Jr.

Vote:Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Dec. 12

Henry, the son of late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, announced the offer on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Henry transferred to Withrow High School in November and is currently playing basketball for the Tigers. The freshman is averaging 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds in five games.

Henry started the year at West Clermont and was quickly billed as one of the top football recruits in Ohio despite never playing a varsity snap. With the Wolves, Henry had 29 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 16 tackles, three interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. Henry also returned six kickoffs for 88 yards.

The 6-foot-3 receiver now holds offers from Cincinnati, UConn, Marshall, Miami Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Grambling and West Virginia, according to his 247Sports profile.

Wisconsin also offered a scholarship to Withrow junior Terhyon Nichols, a four-star defensive back who is ranked the No. 10 prospect in Ohio for the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Nichols had 59 total tackles last season for the Tigers and forced three fumbles. He was named first-team all-Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference.

