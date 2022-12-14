Security personnel at Washington Dulles International Airport stopped a woman trying to bring giraffe and zebra bones back to the US from Kenya, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The woman, who was not identified because she was not criminally charged, initially declared that she just had a small Acacia tree twig in her possession when she arrived at the airport on Nov. 17. The small twig was fine to bring back to the US, but CBP agricultural specialists found the animal bones while x-raying her bag during a secondary examination. The woman allegedly told authorities that she found the animal remains in Kenya and wanted to...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO