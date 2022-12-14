Read full article on original website
Dept. of Employment and Workforce: SC unemployment rate 3.3% in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says there were more than 5,000 fewer people working in South Carolina in November than October. That being said, there are still nearly 10,000 more people working in the state than at the same time last year. Officials say...
State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious of scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released some tips on how you can make sure you don’t become a victim of scams or financial fraud. Several of those tips include:. Be cautious of digital money transfers like Venmo or Zelle. Never share a password...
