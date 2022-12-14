ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SLED reminds holiday shoppers to be cautious of scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released some tips on how you can make sure you don’t become a victim of scams or financial fraud. Several of those tips include:. Be cautious of digital money transfers like Venmo or Zelle. Never share a password...

Comments / 0

Community Policy