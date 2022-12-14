Read full article on original website
New Program Aims to Ensure Wyoming Wildlife Here Forever
Wyoming is where the deer and the antelope play, as well as moose, elk and many other wild creatures. That untamed wildness draws upwards of $500 million in tourism dollars to the Cowboy State every year. That heft has inspired a...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Daily Sunrise: Saturday, December 17, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Pamela Hutchins at Moncrief Ridge near Story, Wyoming.
‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds
A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
Game and Fish names new statewide nongame bird biologist
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has selected Zach Wallace, as the new statewide nongame bird biologist. Wallace previously served as the Biometrician for the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database at the University of Wyoming, and will guide Game and Fish conservation strategies and research on nongame bird species.
Mountain Biking In Wyoming: It Ain’t Just A Summer Sport Anymore
When Rio Rose came to Lander in 2003, it was for the climbing community. But, over the years, a new adventure beckoned. An adventure on two wheels that can take you up and down Wyoming's hilly terrain in all sorts of weather. Even winter.
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
Wyoming has few plans for its opioid settlement millions
Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds. Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating...
A Shortage Of Joe Picketts? Wyoming Game & Fish Struggling To Recruit Game Wardens
Wyoming could get roughly half of the new game wardens it needs, and low salaries could be partly to blame, officials said. A total of 121 applicants for roughly a dozen open positions might initially seem like plenty. However, that will...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Wyoming
Wyoming is home to Yellowstone National Park, which includes the picturesque Yellowstone Lake. Thousands of other lakes (around 4,000) are scattered across the state. The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is on the southern border, Jackson Lake is in Grand Teton National Park, and the Glendo Reservoir is in eastern Wyoming. Some of the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes. Occasionally, glaciers will carve out a smaller deep lake. Smaller deep lakes can also form in the crater of volcanoes. Is one of the biggest lakes in Wyoming also the deepest? How deep is Yellowstone Lake? What fish prefer deeper cooler lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Wyoming!
Program to pay Colorado River water users for conservation
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico this week revived a program aimed at keeping water in the dwindling Colorado River by paying users who take conservation measures. Starting in April 2023, the System Conservation Pilot Program will pay users $150 per acre-foot of water they...
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion
In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
Bird farm hunting area stocks in southeast Wyoming to run out of pheasants by Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — The Downar Game Bird Farm has enough pheasants to stock some hunting areas in southeast Wyoming this week and again during the week of Dec. 19, but will be out of birds by Christmas, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday. The remaining birds...
Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon, has signed an emergency relief order, allowing propane transportation and delivery drivers to operate outside regular daylight hours. The order, signed Dec. 15, declares a state of emergency in Wyoming that requires propane to be transported and delivered in the state to be...
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Recommends Two BRC Projects
During their quarterly meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors, recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. One project in the City of Cody, deals with a Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion. The Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project...
