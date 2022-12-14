ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemmerer, WY

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

New Program Aims to Ensure Wyoming Wildlife Here Forever

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is where the deer and the antelope play, as well as moose, elk and many other wild creatures. That untamed wildness draws upwards of $500 million in tourism dollars to the Cowboy State every year. That heft has inspired a...
WYOMING STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Sunrise: Saturday, December 17, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Pamela Hutchins at Moncrief Ridge near Story, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds

A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Game and Fish names new statewide nongame bird biologist

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has selected Zach Wallace, as the new statewide nongame bird biologist. Wallace previously served as the Biometrician for the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database at the University of Wyoming, and will guide Game and Fish conservation strategies and research on nongame bird species.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mountain Biking In Wyoming: It Ain’t Just A Summer Sport Anymore

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Rio Rose came to Lander in 2003, it was for the climbing community. But, over the years, a new adventure beckoned. An adventure on two wheels that can take you up and down Wyoming’s hilly terrain in all sorts of weather. Even winter.
WYOMING STATE
99.9 The Point

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
WYOMING STATE
K99

This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?

A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Wyoming has few plans for its opioid settlement millions

Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds. Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating...
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Wyoming

Wyoming is home to Yellowstone National Park, which includes the picturesque Yellowstone Lake. Thousands of other lakes (around 4,000) are scattered across the state. The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is on the southern border, Jackson Lake is in Grand Teton National Park, and the Glendo Reservoir is in eastern Wyoming. Some of the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes. Occasionally, glaciers will carve out a smaller deep lake. Smaller deep lakes can also form in the crater of volcanoes. Is one of the biggest lakes in Wyoming also the deepest? How deep is Yellowstone Lake? What fish prefer deeper cooler lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Wyoming!
WYOMING STATE
ksl.com

Program to pay Colorado River water users for conservation

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico this week revived a program aimed at keeping water in the dwindling Colorado River by paying users who take conservation measures. Starting in April 2023, the System Conservation Pilot Program will pay users $150 per acre-foot of water they...
UTAH STATE
county17.com

Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion

In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
WYOMING STATE
KJCT8

USDA Forest Service job positions available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KULR8

Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon, has signed an emergency relief order, allowing propane transportation and delivery drivers to operate outside regular daylight hours. The order, signed Dec. 15, declares a state of emergency in Wyoming that requires propane to be transported and delivered in the state to be...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Recommends Two BRC Projects

During their quarterly meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors, recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. One project in the City of Cody, deals with a Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion. The Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project...
CODY, WY

