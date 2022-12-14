ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene officials appoint Lyndsie Leech as interim councilor for Ward 7, decry process

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago
A local nonprofit director will serve as the interim councilor for Eugene’s Ward 7.

Eugene City Council voted 5-2 on Wednesday to appoint Lyndsie Leech, the executive director of WellMama, as a replacement for Claire Syrett, who voters recalled in September.

Leech, who lives on River Road near Maurie Jacobs Park, will represent Ward 7, which includes the Santa Clara, River Road, Trainsong and Whiteaker neighborhood associations, until at least the summer.

Her interim term runs until a successor is duly elected in May 2023 and takes office in July 2023. Leech can run for the right to fill out the rest of the term, which ends end January 2025.

Councilors described Leech as thoughtful, articulate and a political outsider who can bring a fresh perspective. Leech wasn’t necessarily the first choice for everyone who voted to appoint her, but officials said she did well in her interview and was a good candidate to help consolidate officials’ votes.

“I think she would be a positive asset to the council,” Councilor Alan Zelenka said.

But officials expressed frustration with the process, which included a stalemate Monday night that delayed the final vote to the Wednesday work session.

The process was “a bunch of bad words” and has been embarrassing, Councilor Emily Semple said.

Semple and Councilor Mike Clark, who voted against Leech’s appointment, said her positions aren’t new or are too similar to Syrett’s after a recall that asked for officials to shake things up.

“We need to be bold, and this is not being bold, and I am very disappointed,” Semple said.

Mayor Lucy Vinis stressed councilors need to support Leech as she joins the council.

“I look to all of you to approach her with openness, with honesty, with sharing information, helping her get on board and up to speed because it’s a big job,” Vinis said.

One of 10 applicants, 5 interviews

Ten people applied for the interim position and chance to represent Ward 7.

Councilors interviewed five earlier this month, including Leech.

Leech said during her interview she understands what it’s like to not be heard and to help those who feel unheard.

Leading WellMama isn’t unlike running the city, she said, and requires fiscal responsibility, stewardship of funding and working with a diverse range of stakeholders.

The city isn’t necessarily going in the wrong direction, she said, but officials need to do more to improve quality of life. Leech said she is used to bringing diverse perspectives like those in Ward 7 to the table and giving people dignity by truly listening.

“You can’t make every single person happy,” she said. “But you can make every person feel heard.”

Government should make sure people who are going to be affected by policies have a voice and a seat at the table, she said.

Leech added she has never had “just one job at a time” and is prepared for the time commitment demanded of councilors.

Some councilors switched vote from first choice

Councilors were set to vote Monday but delayed the decision after about half an hour of discussion and eight failed votes on six candidates, including Leech.

There were less rounds of votes Wednesday as councilors voted on Thomas Hiura then Barbie Walker before reconsidering a vote on Leech.

Zelenka and Councilor Jennifer Yeh had the same candidate, who wasn’t Leech, as their first choice but took “a lot of other factors into consideration” to support the ultimate vote for Leech.

Councilor Randy Groves also realized a vote on his preferred candidate wouldn’t go through and said the council needs to show “a level of unity” to welcome their new colleague.

“I just think it’s important that we send a message of solidarity, as much as we can, in supporting one person,” he said.

Leech did a “very good job” in her interview, Council President Greg Evans said, and while he had some reservations about her appointment, he thinks she’s more than competent to fill the six-month interim position.

Clark said he wants Leech to know his vote against her appointment was nothing against her as a person or her interview performance.

But to Clark, Leech’s views “seemed to match those entirely of Councilor Syrett,” which he thinks were part of the recall.

“I don’t think that voting for someone who shares nearly the same views with someone who was recalled politically is a good service to the people of Ward 7,” he said.

Mayor: 'She will need your support'

Councilors expressed frustration with the process being clunky and involving what they described as backroom dealing and backroom politics.

Vinis said she’s disturbed with the feeling of anger and frustration and encouraged councilors to be ready to welcome and help Leech.

“I’m glad that we have a vacation for everyone to calm down and relax and have a little time,” she said. “She will need your support; she has a lot to learn.”

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

The Register-Guard

