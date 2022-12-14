Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
Senator Schoesler Visits Clarkston (Listen)
CLARKSTON, WA – Washington State Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) was in Clarkston today for a press tour to talk about various issues including the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature. It gets underway January 9th and is scheduled to last 105 days. Lawmakers meet annually on the second...
koze.com
FBI & Local Drug Task Forces Make One of the Largest-Ever Drug Seizures in E. Washington History
RICHLAND, WA – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in making one of the largest-ever drug busts in eastern Washington State history yesterday. More than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 50 pounds of methamphetamine, a kilogram of cocaine, $15,000 in cash, money counters, and more than 20 firearms and a significant amount of ammunition were seized during the operation.
koze.com
WSP, Allied Agencies Continue HIVE Patrols Again This Weekend
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Patrol and its allied agencies are continuing to conduct High Visibility Enforcement patrols across the state in efforts to reduce serious injury and fatal collisions, as well as deter and interdict crime. The next two planned HIVE patrols are scheduled for tomorrow and...
koze.com
Snow & Cold Set to Hit Inland Northwest
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will have cold temperatures with periods of snow starting tomorrow and continuing through Wednesday, with well below normal temperatures starting Monday. Meteorologists this past week provided three weather scenarios and it now appears that what they called “scenario one” is most likely to be the weather system which moves into the region.
Comments / 1