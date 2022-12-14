Arraignment held for person charged with several felonies after dog attacked Jefferson City police officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Pennsylvania resident who was arrested in Jefferson City earlier this week after their dogs attacked a police officer on Monday appeared in court Wednesday.

Nicole Zeits, 45, appeared in the Cole County Circuit court by video from the Cole County Jail. They are being held without bond. Zeits was listed as a white female in the probable cause statement. Casenet and the probable cause statement also listed John Zeits as an alternative name.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Zeits, of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of resisting arrest, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance and animal abuse.

Officers were at the Days Inn, 2100 Jefferson St., to issue a trespassing notice. An employee wanted the suspect trespassed after they allegedly created a disturbance. Police say an officer found Zeits while they had a syringe with a clear liquid in their vehicle in plain view, according to a probable cause statement.

An officer told Zeits to exit the vehicle and they allegedly said no. After Zeits ignored multiple commands to exit the vehicle, the officer open the driver's door to get them out. Zeits allegedly resisted.

Two pit bulls were in the back of the vehicle and Zeits allegedly yelled to the dogs, "get them, get them, get them," according to the probable cause statement.

One officer was bitten multiple times on the legs and arms by one of the dogs. Zeits allegedly continued to resist another officer. A witness then allegedly restrained Zeits so the officer could help the other cop who was attacked by the dog.

The second officer was able to grab the dogs momentarily as the other officer stood back up. One of the dogs broke away and the officer who was previously attacked shot the dog, according to the statement.

Zeits regained control of the dogs and allegedly continued to resist by using the dogs as a "shield." Zeits then brought the dogs back to the car and locked them self in the car with the animals.

Their windows were broken out by police. Zeits then resisted again and was reaching or items in the car, according to the probable cause statement. Officers used a taser and removed Zeits from the vehicle. They were brought to the Cole County Jail after law enforcement obtained a fit-for-confinement from St. Mary's Hospital.

Animal Control took the dogs into custody.

Police said in the probable cause statement that Zeits had previous convictions from Pennsylvania and Maryland for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree burglary and vehicle theft.

The post Arraignment held for person charged with several felonies after dog attacked Jefferson City police officer appeared first on ABC17NEWS .