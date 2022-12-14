Newcastle Police seek identities of trio after stolen credit cards used at gas station
NEWCASTLE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Newcastle Police Department said investigators need your help identifying three men who allegedly used two stolen credit cards at a gas station.
Officials say the credit cards were stolen from a car in Newcastle’s Bradford addition, and were then used at the Dominoes gas station on Highway 37.
Surveillance video shows the trio driving a gold Ford SUV, with a taped-up passenger rear window.
If anyone can identify the pictured individuals or the SUV, please contact the Newcastle Police Department at 405-387-5525.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0