Santa Clarita, CA

21-Year-Old Arrested After Porch Assault Captured By Ring Camera

By Louie Diaz
 4 days ago

A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday for an alleged assault on a porch caught on a Ring camera following a possible road rage incident in November.

On Wednesday, Adriano Anzuini, 21, from Santa Clarita, was arrested for assault as the primary suspect involved in the incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
On Nov. 29, a man visiting family in Saugus was allegedly assaulted after nearly being involved in a crash with a Toyota Prius, Arriaga said.

“While en route to the location, a Toyota Prius almost collided with the victim,” Arriaga said. “Approximately 15-20 later, the victim heard a knock at the door.”

He opened the door of the location where he had joined family, and found two men and a woman.

One of the people at the door asked the victim whose car was parked in front of the location.

“The victim explained it was his vehicle and exited to move the vehicle,” Arriaga said. “Upon doing so, he was struck from behind and fell to the ground. The two males and female fled on foot and out of view.”

The victim has minor injuries.

bad ass mo.
3d ago

These kids or I might say young adults weren't raised right. All these in their 20's think they are entitled to everything. They are disrespectful to anyone. Age does not matter anymore.

