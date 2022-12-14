Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Lake City Church gives back with Holiday Hope event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake City Church is helping to bring some hope this holiday season to single parent families. The church carries out the Holiday Hope event to allow kids and even their parents to receive some Christmas presents. Pastors Charles and Tiffany White told 7News about giving...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
KPLC TV
SWLA animal shelters overcrowded around the holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overcrowded animal shelters continue to be an issue throughout Southwest Louisiana, and it becomes more problematic after the holidays. Each year surrendered or stray animals find themselves at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter hoping to find a forever home. ”It’s very important that people do...
KPLC TV
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
KPLC TV
Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
Robert Devon Martin
Robert Devon Martin passed peacefully Oct. 30, 2022. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Spalitta, Robin Ramey, Diane Merhgut (preceded by Debbie, Dru and Missy); brother, Gary Dean Martin; sister-in-law, Beverly Martin; and countless nieces nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids. His legacy continues. Bob was born and raised in Lake...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph
The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
KPLC TV
AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Sunday with widespread rain on Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we get closer to Christmas there is no shortage of active weather coming! First focusing on Saturday night, we’ll have some very chilly weather. This is because we’ll have cloud-free conditions and winds that weaken into the night. This combination will create lows close to freezing along the I-10 corridor, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than that the further north you are. So it would be good idea to bring in plants that don’t do well in the cold.
KPLC TV
CHRISTUS Health physicians honored for commitment to care and service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -– Two Southwest Louisiana CHRISTUS Health physicians were honored for leadership and outstanding service in the Lake Charles community. CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital named Tyson E. Green, DPM, the 2022 Dr. John Greene Martin Compassionate Care Award recipient. Green is a foot and ankle specialist at the Center for Orthopaedics.
Lake Charles American Press
‘True Mayor of North Sulphur:’ Wilmer Dugas recognized for decades of service
At the Monday Sulphur City Council meeting, Council Member Joy Abshire referred to him as the “True Mayor of North Sulphur.” She was talking about Wilmer Dugas who served on the City Council for 20 years. He was at the meeting to be recognized for his dedication and service to his community. Earlier in the week, Mayor Danahay had issued a proclamation at the 85-year-old’s well-attended retirement party, naming it Wilmer Dugas day.
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
KPLC TV
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cellular and internet service has been restored in Southwest Louisiana after two damaged AT&T fiber cables were repaired. Numerous AT&T customers reported cell, phone and internet issues today. AT&T cell users saw an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally. AT&T said Thursday morning...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic congestion on I-10 east
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -DOTD advises motorists to use alternative routes due to heavier than normal congestion on the I-10 east LA/TX state line to Toomey exit. Emergency roadwork is causing traffic congestion. Updates will be posted when more information is presented.
Lake Charles American Press
Separate crashes in Allen Parish claim the lives of two
Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating two separate vehicle crashes that happened in Allen Parish Friday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people. Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 10 just west of Callahan Road at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday that claimed the life of 80-year-old Phillip L. Veazey of Oberlin.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 16, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Lake Charles American Press
CPSO captain chosen to head school security
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain William “Bill” Sommers has been chosen to be the new director of security for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. This is a new position that was developed by CPSB and CPSO as a response to the recent nationwide uptick in gun violence at schools. “As you’re all well aware, the security of our schools is a high priority nationwide, and of course, in the Calcasieu Parish school system,” said CPSB Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “CPSB has always been proactive in ensuring that our students are in a safe educational environment.”
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for 2 suspects in forced entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two forced entry residential burglaries. Both incidents occurred in the Magnolia Church Road area in the afternoon hours of December 16, BPSO said. The suspects are described as two black males,...
