Atlanta, GA

VikingsTerritory

Is Matt Ryan Cooked?

If the Minnesota Vikings want an opportunity to tighten things up in the secondary, and they need an opponent willing to play into that, nothing may be a better recipe than the Indianapolis Colts. Matt Ryan leads them into U.S. Bank Stadium as an aging veteran, and while he’s trying...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Hawks are a bad basketball team

The Atlanta Hawks are a bad basketball team, as evident in the Magic’s 50 first quarter points the club allowed on Wednesday evening. Following an Eastern Conference Finals, which was an overachievement (let’s be honest), Travis Schlenk and the front office decided to run it back along with Nate McMillan on a new contract. And last season was a supreme disappointment.
ATLANTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 3

After some pretty big shakeups to the Top 10 last week, the Top 10 remains calm in this week’s rankings. The only movement we saw was No. 8 Greenforest and No. 9 Eagle’s Landing trading places. Where the real movement came in this week’s rankings was 13-25. With the state of Georgia so deep and ...
GEORGIA STATE

