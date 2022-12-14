Read full article on original website
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Bar Nunn Woman Charged for Allegedly Embezzling $120,000 from Company
A Bar Nunn woman was charged with three felonies in Initial Appearances at Natrona County Circuit Court in Casper on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Terra Nevins, born in 1990, was read the following charges:. 1. Obtaining goods by false pretenses, punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. 2. Grand theft, punishable...
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
Youth Empowerment Council Awarding $240,000 in Grants To Improve Mental Health of Casper Youth
The Youth Empowerment Council is partnering with the Natrona Collective Health Trust to facilitate the awarding of $240,000 to improve the mental health and well-being of young people in Natrona County. That's according to a press release from the Natrona Collective Health Trust, who wrote that the two organizations will...
Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper
The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
Meet Santa, The Grinch, and More at David Street Station on Saturday
Christmas is but a few days away and the David Street Station is celebrating the big day a little early. On Saturday, the David Street Station is hosting 'Santa at the Station' and it will feature none other than the big guy himself, good ole Saint Nick. Santa will be...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Natrona County Public Library Hosting Retirement Party for Beloved Children’s Librarian
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting a retirement party for beloved children's librarian, Twyla Gaylord, on Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. "If you and your children have visited our Children’s Department sometime over the last two decades, you likely have fond and vivid memories of one of our most beloved and enigmatic children’s librarians, Twyla," the Natrona County Library wrote in a Facebook post. "Always ready with a smile and a helpful reading suggestion, she has been as much a fixture of our Library and the Children’s Department as our story times and book selection!"
Doggone! Casper Native Participating in America’s Biggest Dog Show of the Year
Dog lovers everywhere know the holidays mean time to gather with family and friends to watch the 2022 American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship Dog Show. You can find them on ABC stations which will be broadcast on January 1, 2023. This year there are a record number of participants....
This Is What Casper Googled More Than Anyone In 2022
Google is by far one of the most significant search engines on the web. It is so common we say "Google it" to refer to any search on the internet. Each year the company compiles the end-of-year searches for their Local Year in Seach. We took a look at what Casper searched for the year 2022. Don't worry. It won't show THOSE searches, but the report delves into the most common and unique searches.
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
Kelly Walsh Students go Viral with 6 Million Views on TikTok for ‘Feliz Bottom Jeans’
Four Kelly Walsh High School choir members have gone viral on TikTok for their rendition of 'Feliz Bottom Jeans,' a mashup of 'Feliz Navidad,' by Jose Feliciano and 'Low,' by T-Pain and Flo-Rida. The quartet performed the song while the KWHS choirs were changing spots between performances, as an off-shoot...
Friday is Mostly Sunny in Casper with Wind Chills as Low as -5
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day in Casper for Friday, Dec. 16. Wind chill values are as low as -5 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy, partly breezy. This weekend be prepared for a drop in temps with Jack Frost...
Casper’s Logan Wilson Is Soaring At Football’s Highest Level
You can take the boy out of Wyoming, but never take Wyoming out of the boy. Logan Wilson is proving that in a recent interview with Kay Adams from Up and Adams on Fan Duel TV. Logan's journey into the NFL began in Casper at Natrona County High School, continued to the University Of Wyoming in Laramie and has now led him to Cincinnati to start as linebacker for the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
