Atlanta, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout

Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot sitting in car, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said. The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say

ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim

BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 teens killed, 3 teens injured in SW Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed two teenagers have died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW around 5:06 p.m. for reports of a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two teens dead, multiple shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have reported multiple teenagers shot, leaving two dead in what police have called a shootout near an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday evening around...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' protest held at Brownwood Park

ATLANTA - Activists rallying against a planned police training facility in DeKalb County held a protest at Brownwood Park in East Atlanta. Activists say their cause is to defend what remains of the Weelaunee Forest, where the say the facility known infamously as "Cop City" is an expansion of the police state into the forest.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tree in Atlanta represents child victims of gun violence

ATLANTA - Christmas is typically a happy time of year. But for some families in metro Atlanta, it’s only a reminder of the loss they’ve experienced as their children were taken by gun violence. A tree at the corner of Peter Street and McDaniel Street represents the grief...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

