Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout
Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Police give 'all clear' after standoff at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Officers with Atlanta Police are giving an "all clear" after responding to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Mechanicsville area of Atlanta. At this time, there is very little information about the incident. However, we do know it happened at a complex on Fulton Street.
Man shot sitting in car, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said. The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
Atlanta police search for burglary suspect accused of firing multiple rounds into home
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are looking for a man who fired a gun in their home and burglarized it in early December. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said on Dec. 5, officers responded to a home on Albemarle Drive after receiving alerts...
Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say
ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Gwinnett County corrections officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Friends, family and law enforcement will honor the life of Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner at his funeral this week in Lawrenceville. Riner, who was shot and killed outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North...
Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim
BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
Suspect accused of shooting random women told police it ‘felt good,’ ‘provided sense of relief’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is charged with attempted murder and will likely face more charges after investigators said he went on a shooting spree at multiple hotels in central Florida. Jailen Houston, 19, is accused of shooting two women and firing shots at several other people over...
2 teens killed, 3 teens injured in SW Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed two teenagers have died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW around 5:06 p.m. for reports of a...
Two teens dead, multiple shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have reported multiple teenagers shot, leaving two dead in what police have called a shootout near an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta. A 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday evening around...
Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
'Stop Cop City' protest held at Brownwood Park
ATLANTA - Activists rallying against a planned police training facility in DeKalb County held a protest at Brownwood Park in East Atlanta. Activists say their cause is to defend what remains of the Weelaunee Forest, where the say the facility known infamously as "Cop City" is an expansion of the police state into the forest.
Tree in Atlanta represents child victims of gun violence
ATLANTA - Christmas is typically a happy time of year. But for some families in metro Atlanta, it’s only a reminder of the loss they’ve experienced as their children were taken by gun violence. A tree at the corner of Peter Street and McDaniel Street represents the grief...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
