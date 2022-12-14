ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Woman waits months for unemployment benefits after nursing home closes

By Octavia Johnson, Don Dare
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

FARRAGUT, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Since the first of October, Charlita Boring has been on her laptop checking in with the Tennessee Department of Labor, updating her status as she’s applied for unemployment benefits.

She worked at Summit View of Farragut as a housekeeper until the end of September when the nursing home lost its Medicare and Medicaid Services certification and all residents were removed.

“They closed so I tried to get my unemployment because I worked there for a year,” Charlita said.

However, for the last two and a half months, Charlita has yet to receive her unemployment benefits. As she showed us her dashboard with the Labor Department — Charlita’s certification is “in review” and she doesn’t understand why.

Knoxville church program praised as a model for homeless outreach

“The woman told me on the phone, I’m not, because I don’t work there for the third quarter or something, I work there for a year, I have proof of my separation letter. I have proof, it is right here,” she said.

The separation letter from Summit View of Farrguat shows Charlita worked from Sept. 21 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. The reason for her permanent layoff is lack of work. The place is no longer open.

“The letter of separation, you might think of it as a pink slip. They said basically, as of this date, we don’t need your services anymore,” Matt Boring, Charlita’s husband.

Charlita has the pay stub from Summit View of Farragut on how much she makes in a year and uploaded a picture of the evidence to the state.

“I stayed until the end, Oct. 1, that’s when they closed,” Charlita said.

“According to what the state has, she didn’t earn anything in the last year,” Matt said.

VIDEO: Bear strolls through downtown Knoxville

To show proof of her earnings, Charlita sent last year’s W-2 form and another pay stub from the nursing home. She’s been persistent.

“I called them every day for like a week. I called them like two times – so they’re never going to get tired of me – you’re still going to have to ask for my IDs. Oh, you need to upload a picture, so I did,” Charlita said.

Despite her efforts for 10 weeks, she is still ineligible for benefits.

“All they can do is say it is rejected. I say, ‘Well is there anybody there to talk to to see why is it rejected?’ ‘No.’ I said, ‘Can you give us a phone number or somebody I can talk to?’ ‘No, we’re not allowed to give that information out,'” Matt said.

WATE 6 contacted the state. The labor department said, “Charlita’s wages were not showing up on her claim, which made her ineligible for benefits … staff reviewed to determine what wages were available. Charlita’s wages have now been added to the claim and it has been sent to the claims center for processing.”

Charlita has been told she’ll receive her money by Friday of this week.

