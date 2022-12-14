Read full article on original website
Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said.Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news release. During last year's firearms season, 42,143 bucks were killed.The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph and Ritchie counties.Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR's Wildlife Resources section, said mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year.The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31. Hunting opportunities for antlerless deer also will occur later this month.
WSAZ
Bookmark Monday | The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery is available on Amazon. The paperback version is $13.99 ebook is $3.99, and is also on kindle unlimited.
Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
West Virginia teachers can apply for free tablets to help raise student literacy
The American Youth Literacy Foundation (YouthLit) and DedicatedToSavingLives.org are partnering to help improve literacy for inner-city children and kids from other areas, including the state of West Virginia.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for December 16
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTRF
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
wsvaonline.com
Over 500-million coming to West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
Metro News
Manchin, Capito urge residents to do speed tests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito are urging state residents to check the accuracy of draft FCC broadband coverage maps used to determine total funding for each state to enhance coverage. . All 50 states will receive at least $100 million but the final sum will...
WSAZ
Families weigh in on Frontier phone and internet problems
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day we make phone calls and go online without giving it much thought, but families who live on Sewell Circle in St. Albans said they never know what will be working. Beverly Gikas said in the past three months, they’ve dealt with static on...
Gov. Justice proclaims new extended half-day holidays
Public employees in West Virginia can now add a few more state holidays to their calendars.
West Virginia in top 10 states struggling to hire people
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub. WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months. The study says the five states having […]
Expert warns WV to stop treating pets like humans
Animal experts at Oodle Life are warning pet owners about the dangers of treating your pet like a human over the holiday season.
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
West Virginia woman allegedly discriminated and fired sues WVDOT due to a failure to accommodate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (DOT) is being sued by a woman claiming she was discriminated against and lost her job, reported the West Virginia Record. Jimmy Wriston, Cabinet Secretary and Commissioner of Highways, was also named as a defendant in the suit. Melissa Prince, medically diagnosed […]
WVNT-TV
WV Toddler Hospitalized With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
WV Toddler Hospitalized With Self-Inflicted Gunshot …. WV Toddler Hospitalized With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound. “The Christmas Village” shows off lights for the …. Homeowners Walt and Pamela Kiser began decorating their house for Christmas over 40 years ago. This year though will be the last Kiser said. Large crowd...
Mountain State Spotlight explains: How will West Virginia spend $1 billion in opioid settlement cash?
Here’s how much money the state expects to get, how it will be distributed and how it might help those most impacted by the opioid epidemic. Mountain State Spotlight explains: How will West Virginia spend $1 billion in opioid settlement cash? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
WTAP
West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state. Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers. It will enable customers...
