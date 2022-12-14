ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

COSATX announces animal shelter must lower capacity

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that its animal shelter is over capacity once again due to a hoarding case that resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter.

Per direction from the City Council, the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any given time with the exception of certain circumstances in which up to 20 additional dogs can be housed for a maximum of one week.

RELATED: Santa is ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ with free adoptions at PAWS

According to the release, a free adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Concho Valley PAWS, located at 3134 N US Highway 67. Hot chocolate, Santa and sweets for people and pets will all be there.

Guests may register to win items such as AirPods, Eufy RoboVac 11S and a $100 Amazon gift card. Anyone who adopts or fosters a dog at this event will be registered to win a new pet gift set, which includes dog food, a dog crate, training classes and more.

Furthermore in the release, it states that the shelter must be under 180 dogs by Wednesday, Dec. 21 . Adoptions, fosters and transports are urgently needed to help the at-risk animals avoid euthanasia.

