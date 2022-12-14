ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2urbangirls.com

Officers find shell casings, no victims in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
South Pasadena police investigating man’s death

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. – On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:51 pm, the South Pasadena Police Department received a 911 call reporting an unconscious male at a home in the 1600 Block of Meridian Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene moments later and found the victim in medical distress. Life-saving...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Culver City pursuit ends in fatal officer-involved shooting

CULVER CITY, Calif. – A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Authorities were in pursuit of the suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon at about 1:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of...
CULVER CITY, CA
Authorities ID Chicago man as victim in fatal North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were patrolling the area when...
CHICAGO, IL
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
Man hospitalized after being attacked, stabbed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif.- A man is in critical, but stable condition at a hospital after a stabbing attack in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. Friday to the area of 67th Way and Obispo Street located a man suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Elderly man reported missing in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives were searching Saturday evening for a 77- year-old Compton man who went missing earlier in the day. Johnny Johnson was last seen at 10 a.m. near the 800 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Compton, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson...
COMPTON, CA
Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck

ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
ARCADIA, CA
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal crash at Pomona taco stand

POMONA, Calif. – A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged on Oct. 17 with one...
POMONA, CA
Leimert Park shooting leaves teen injured

LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot by a 15-year-old boy in Leimert Park and an investigation is underway Saturday, authorities said. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:27 p.m. Friday to 1615 Martin Luther Blvd. where they learned the girl was shot while the teens were playing with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pedestrian injured in another hit-and-run crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES- A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Saturday evening in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 9:02 p.m. at Hoover and 70th streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves. Paramedics took the patient to a hospital, he said. The vehicle that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
North Hollywood drive-by shooting leaves man dead

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street where they found the victim lying in the street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Four juveniles arrested on suspicion of carjacking individuals using social media app

LOS ANGELES – Four juvenile suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said today. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic. At approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s...
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorist sought in DTLA hit-and-run, reward offered

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Friday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a man who was crossing a street in the downtown Los Angeles area in November. The man was in a crosswalk at Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street about 10:45 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Four wounded after being shot at South LA motel

LOS ANGELES – Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side, and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA

