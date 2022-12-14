ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Cloudy skies and staying cooler than normal for our Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the rest of our Thursday we will have cloudy skies with conditions still staying fairly dry. We can expect dry conditions for the next several days with temperatures staying cooler than normal. By tonight and Friday morning temperatures will be a little bit warmer...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things expected to warm up back into the 70’s by next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry, tranquil weather conditions with below normal temperatures will continue through the remainder of the week. A brief reprieve from widespread freezing temperature are expected for tonight before another round of widespread freezing temperatures is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. A slight warming trend is in store for early next week, with near normal temperatures by Wednesday.
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Somerton is Arizona’s small town, with a big heart

SOMERTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled just a few miles southwest of the City of Yuma lies a border town known for being a tight-knit community with a festive spirit. Somerton was built on the heart of Hispanic immigrants, with many working in the agricultural industry. Yuma County, of course, is home to a $4 billion industry, producing leafy greens with a bit of citrus. As Yuma’s tourism agency writes, “if you’re eating a salad during the winter, chances are that it was grown in Yuma.”
SOMERTON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Yuma County Declares Emergency at Southern Border as Title 42 Nears End

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors (BOS) officially declared a state of emergency regarding the southern border Wednesday, citing concerns with health and the potential increase of migrant activity in the coming month. “More than 300,000 apprehensions have been made by Yuma Sector agents in fiscal year 2022. The number...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Friday Night Lights: Bo Seibel selected as Yuma Coach of the Year

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It took over a decade for the Yuma Criminals football program to record a winning season, dating all the way back to 2009. In 2022, new heights were reached for the Crims. In just his third year at the helm, Bo Seibel rallied the troops...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Somerton is home to the largest tamale festival in Arizona

Adam Carolla is in the Arizona's Family studio for the Valley weather. Adam Carolla is stopping by the Tempe Improv to record his Podcast from Dec. 16 to 17. He'll be back at the improv on Dec. 22 and 23 for the Adam Carolla is Unprepared Stand-Up Shows; mason jars not included.
SOMERTON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

BREAKING: Bo Seibel resigns as Yuma Criminals head football coach

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-3 season for the Yuma Criminals football team, head coach Bo Seibel will walk away, leaving behind the program's best record in nearly three decades. The announcement came Friday evening after Seibel submitted his resignation to the school. After three years as the...
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Yuma County declares public health emergency

Yuma County is now under a public health emergency, but it’s not exclusively due to the recent rise in respiratory illnesses... The chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation this morning declaring an emergency in the unincorporated parts of the county to address the quote “health and humanitarian border crisis.”
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy