kyma.com
More freezing temperatures to start the weekend with warmer days on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As we go into our Friday night we will gradually clear out with our sky conditions and winds will be lighter than what we experienced this afternoon. A Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight tonight until 9 a.m. (MST) Saturday for portions of...
kyma.com
Cloudy skies and staying cooler than normal for our Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the rest of our Thursday we will have cloudy skies with conditions still staying fairly dry. We can expect dry conditions for the next several days with temperatures staying cooler than normal. By tonight and Friday morning temperatures will be a little bit warmer...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Things expected to warm up back into the 70’s by next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry, tranquil weather conditions with below normal temperatures will continue through the remainder of the week. A brief reprieve from widespread freezing temperature are expected for tonight before another round of widespread freezing temperatures is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. A slight warming trend is in store for early next week, with near normal temperatures by Wednesday.
Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend
After 8 years a Yuma Christmas tradition came back and this time with a very special surprise for its visitors. The post Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors met today in a special session, where the water crisis has members ringing the alarm. The post Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Somerton is Arizona’s small town, with a big heart
SOMERTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nestled just a few miles southwest of the City of Yuma lies a border town known for being a tight-knit community with a festive spirit. Somerton was built on the heart of Hispanic immigrants, with many working in the agricultural industry. Yuma County, of course, is home to a $4 billion industry, producing leafy greens with a bit of citrus. As Yuma’s tourism agency writes, “if you’re eating a salad during the winter, chances are that it was grown in Yuma.”
Wreaths Across America held into two places in Yuma
Wreaths Across America, held in Yuma, hosted two ceremonies Saturday. The post Wreaths Across America held into two places in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Family of fatal R.I. tractor trailer collision victim creates GoFundMe
The family of a fatal Rhode Island tractor trailer collision victim has created a GoFundMe. The post Family of fatal R.I. tractor trailer collision victim creates GoFundMe appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Yuma County Declares Emergency at Southern Border as Title 42 Nears End
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors (BOS) officially declared a state of emergency regarding the southern border Wednesday, citing concerns with health and the potential increase of migrant activity in the coming month. “More than 300,000 apprehensions have been made by Yuma Sector agents in fiscal year 2022. The number...
kyma.com
Friday Night Lights: Bo Seibel selected as Yuma Coach of the Year
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It took over a decade for the Yuma Criminals football program to record a winning season, dating all the way back to 2009. In 2022, new heights were reached for the Crims. In just his third year at the helm, Bo Seibel rallied the troops...
AZFamily
Somerton is home to the largest tamale festival in Arizona
Adam Carolla is in the Arizona's Family studio for the Valley weather. Adam Carolla is stopping by the Tempe Improv to record his Podcast from Dec. 16 to 17. He'll be back at the improv on Dec. 22 and 23 for the Adam Carolla is Unprepared Stand-Up Shows; mason jars not included.
arizonasuntimes.com
Protesters Block Construction of Border Wall with Shipping Containers as Biden Administration Sues Arizona
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gaps in the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border patched using shipping containers earlier this year, but protesters are now blocking workers from finishing the project. At the same time, the Biden administration hit Arizona with a lawsuit also attempting to stop the construction. Arizona Attorney...
Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border
Busy morning at the border, with migrants, law enforcement and human rights activists all gathering in the Yuma sector. The post Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
Yuma County declares emergency in unincorporated areas over 'triple threat' health concerns near border
Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marco Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county near the U.S./Mexico border due to "triple threat" health concerns. Growing numbers of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu, as well as asylum seekers and migrants entering the county,...
Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea
The man accused of murdering a man at a Yuma gas station back in 2019 accepted a plea agreement today. The post Yuma Gas station killer accepts plea appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
kyma.com
Kofa boys soccer gets back in win column after 1-0 win against Gila Ridge
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys soccer defeated Gila Ridge at home 1-0 on Thursday night. The Kings were looking to get back to their winning ways after a 1-0 loss at Cibola on Tuesday night. Kofa and Gila Ridge remained scoreless at the end of the first half,...
kyma.com
BREAKING: Bo Seibel resigns as Yuma Criminals head football coach
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-3 season for the Yuma Criminals football team, head coach Bo Seibel will walk away, leaving behind the program's best record in nearly three decades. The announcement came Friday evening after Seibel submitted his resignation to the school. After three years as the...
Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial
The man accused of robbing two banks in two weeks March of last year will be undergoing a mental competency evaluation after appearing in court today. The post Man involved in Yuma bank holdups may not be competent for trial appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Yuma County declares public health emergency
Yuma County is now under a public health emergency, but it’s not exclusively due to the recent rise in respiratory illnesses... The chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation this morning declaring an emergency in the unincorporated parts of the county to address the quote “health and humanitarian border crisis.”
