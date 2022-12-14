Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
Carscoops
Wild Mustang Flips Over And Crash Lands On Home And Another Car
Imagine sitting in your living room and watching videos of Mustang-related accidents when an actual Mustang crashes into your house, demolishing a part of the wall. Believe it or not, the second part of the story actually happened recently in Lexington, Kentucky, involving a red Mustang. As reported by a...
Carscoops
What’s The Most Generic Looking Vehicle On Sale Today?
I don’t know about you, but these days I hear people complaining about how cars all look like jelly beans a lot less. That’s not to say that enthusiasts have all of a sudden stopped yearning for the days of old, rather I think it suggests that there are fewer ho-hum, generic looking cars on the road today than there were, say, a decade ago.
Carscoops
Child Labor Reportedly Used At Two More Hyundai Suppliers In Alabama
Hyundai’s supply chain is once again the focus of scrutiny following new reports that its suppliers in Alabama broke child labor laws. Federal agencies are probing as many as six manufacturers throughout the state to determine if they employed minors. Reuters reports that a plant in Greenville, Alabama, owned...
Carscoops
Next BMW X3M Could Go EV-Only, Report Claims
If you like the idea a gutsy six-cylinder M3 wrapped up in an SUV body, you better move fast: BMW might replace the current X3M with an electric iX3M, according to a report. BMW’s electrification strategy shifts up a virtual gear in the middle of this decade when the company begins to roll out its Neue Klasse platform starting in 2025. It will use the architecture on multiple cars and SUVs, but one of the first to get the new hardware is the next-generation electric iX3, which will be sold alongside a combustion X3 that will look basically the same on the outside, but be built around an evolution of the current CLAR platform.
Carscoops
Harry Metcalfe Checks Out The Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV
If you wanted a physical example of just how insane some modern cars have become, look no further than the Ferrari Purosangue. While the idea of Ferrari building an SUV is one we have been processing for quite a few years now, the fact that the Italian went out and created one with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 is quite extraordinary. The fact that has sold out for the first two years despite costing almost double a Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX is perhaps even more shocking.
Carscoops
Hennessey’s 1,000 HP C7 Corvette ZR1 Means Business, Serious Business
Chevrolet is hard at work developing a new ZR1-badged variant of the C8 Corvette but as it isn’t set to hit the market until 2024 at the earliest. If you’re in a hurry, then Hennessey Performance has a C7-based ZR1 offering levels of performance that even the C8 is unlikely to match.
Carscoops
This Concept 3.6-Liter 340 Hp Four-Cylinder Could Make It To Production
Blueprint Engines is a crate engine manufacturer with the biggest little four-cylinder you’ve ever heard of. Well, not technically the biggest little engine but at 3.6 liters, this four-banger would be could be huge for the aftermarket community in terms of engine swaps. In a very short time since its unveiling, it’s already made a big splash.
Carscoops
2024 Honda UR-V And Avancier Coupe-Crossovers Getting A Facelift In China
Honda and its local Chinese partners are preparing a variety of updates to refresh their mid-size crossovers. Based on the same platform, the UR-V and the Avancier will get mild visual updates, tech upgrades, but will also suffer a mild loss of power. Photos released by the Chinese Ministry of...
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang And Edge Hybrid, Donkervoort F22 And CarScoops Redesign: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. This week we debuted our new look site, complete with performance improvements, a modernized layout, and a new logo. At the same time, we wanted to keep the bits you’ve come to know and love about CarScoops, so you’ll still find the same bevy of scoops, news, and reviews, all in their revised sections. Expect a few new additions over the coming weeks, and, as always, we appreciate your feedback, so do let us know what you think in the comments.
Carscoops
BMW Motorrad Celebrates Centenary With R nineT 100 Years and R18 100 Years
For BMW fans, 2022 has been all about the company’s M performance division, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. And next year the baton passes to BMW Motorrad, as the company’s motorcycle arm marks its centenary and remembers its first bike. That machine was presented to the world...
Carscoops
Should Subaru Consider Entering The Small Pickup Market With A Crosstrek-Based Baja?
This story includes renderings of a fictional Subaru Baja made by Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Subaru. For the first time in what feels like a long time, small, unibody pickups are having something of a moment in North America (don’t be so smug, the rest of the world). But that raises an important question: Who else should be making a small pickup?
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Camry: What America’s Next Best-Selling Sedan Could Look Like
This story contains independent illustrations made by Josh Byrnes for CarScoops. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. Forty years and going strong! Toyota’s Camry has been an industry kingpin with a score sheet of two decades as North America’s best-selling passenger sedan. The current generation has held the mantle since its 2017 debut.
Carscoops
U.S. Fleet Efficiency Remains Stagnant For 2021 Model Year
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), when it comes to the latest fleet wide fuel efficiency results, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is that the government agency’s annual Automotive Trends Report has shown that fuel economy ratings for model year 2021 vehicles (the most recent it has data for) are at a record high and that emissions levels reached a record low. The bad news, that they have only improved minimally from the 2020 model year, if at all.
Carscoops
We Face-Swapped The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept With Its ICE Ancestors
This article includes renderings created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Dodge. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT was one of the most anticipated concept debuts of the year, as it previews the electric future of the iconic muscle car with a production version scheduled to follow in 2024. Thus, we decided to use it for our “face-swap” series, in order to see how it looks when fitted with the front end of three of its most iconic ancestors.
Carscoops
A Used Chevy Impala Offers Most Miles Per Dollar, Study Finds
Many of us are experiencing a squeeze on our finances right now thanks to a rise in living expenses, and buying a used car rather than a new one is one way to save money. But which used cars offers the best balance of affordability and reliability? Thrifty readers, we have an answer, and it’s called the Chevrolet Impala.
Carscoops
2023 Kia EV6 GT With 430kW Launching In Australia Next Month
Kia Australia is gearing up for the local launch of the flagship EV6 GT and will officially unveil the car at the Australian Open tennis tournament in January. While the EV6 GT is already available in overseas markets, including the U.S. where we will soon be driving one, it has not yet arrived Down Under. It will benefit from a comprehensive local ride and handling tune and is Kia’s most powerful production car ever.
Carscoops
Watch The RHD-Converted 2023 Ford F-150 Being Tortured In Australia
Ford Australia published footage from the comprehensive durability testing program of the right-hand-drive F-150 that will become available Down Under starting in 2023. The full-size pickup which has been converted to right-hand-drive by Melbourne-based RMA, went through the same tests as the locally-developed Ranger and Everest, making sure it can withstand the harshest conditions. The truck was exposed to extreme temperatures ranging between -40° and +50° Celsius (-40° and 105° Fahrenheit), going through several water crossing, mud, sand, and corrosion tests. It also towed a 4.5-tonne (9,921 pounds) trailer with a boat on a high-speed oval track which is the limit of its towing capabilities.
Carscoops
U.S. Marine Reportedly Steals And Crashes New Honda Civic Type R In Japan
The continued presence of the United States military is a contentious issue in Japan, and sentiments sour when military personnel are caught behaving badly. Unfortunately, that appears to be the case once again as TV Asahi is reporting a Marine stationed at Iwakuni stole and crashed a new Honda Civic Type R.
Carscoops
New BMW 7 Series Tries On A Set Of Flashy $9k 22-inch Aftermarket Wheels
BMWs are often seen with aftermarket alloy wheels, especially when it comes to older models in the used car market. Strasse Wheels however, wanted to see how the brand-new 7 Series flagship would look with new set of rims, and the result is polarizing. The tuner used a 2023 BMW...
Carscoops
Cadillac’s $300,000 Celestiq Could Have 18-Month Backlog Of Orders
The Cadillac Celestiq is the start of what the brand hopes to become a shift in public perspective of its products. Now, the chief engineer says that if all hand raisers follow through on a purchase, the Celestiq is going to be sold out for some 18 months. Speaking to...
Comments / 0