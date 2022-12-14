If you like the idea a gutsy six-cylinder M3 wrapped up in an SUV body, you better move fast: BMW might replace the current X3M with an electric iX3M, according to a report. BMW’s electrification strategy shifts up a virtual gear in the middle of this decade when the company begins to roll out its Neue Klasse platform starting in 2025. It will use the architecture on multiple cars and SUVs, but one of the first to get the new hardware is the next-generation electric iX3, which will be sold alongside a combustion X3 that will look basically the same on the outside, but be built around an evolution of the current CLAR platform.

5 HOURS AGO