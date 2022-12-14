Read full article on original website
2023 Kia EV6 GT With 430kW Launching In Australia Next Month
Kia Australia is gearing up for the local launch of the flagship EV6 GT and will officially unveil the car at the Australian Open tennis tournament in January. While the EV6 GT is already available in overseas markets, including the U.S. where we will soon be driving one, it has not yet arrived Down Under. It will benefit from a comprehensive local ride and handling tune and is Kia’s most powerful production car ever.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
This Concept 3.6-Liter 340 Hp Four-Cylinder Could Make It To Production
Blueprint Engines is a crate engine manufacturer with the biggest little four-cylinder you’ve ever heard of. Well, not technically the biggest little engine but at 3.6 liters, this four-banger would be could be huge for the aftermarket community in terms of engine swaps. In a very short time since its unveiling, it’s already made a big splash.
Harry Metcalfe Checks Out The Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV
If you wanted a physical example of just how insane some modern cars have become, look no further than the Ferrari Purosangue. While the idea of Ferrari building an SUV is one we have been processing for quite a few years now, the fact that the Italian went out and created one with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 is quite extraordinary. The fact that has sold out for the first two years despite costing almost double a Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX is perhaps even more shocking.
Child Labor Reportedly Used At Two More Hyundai Suppliers In Alabama
Hyundai’s supply chain is once again the focus of scrutiny following new reports that its suppliers in Alabama broke child labor laws. Federal agencies are probing as many as six manufacturers throughout the state to determine if they employed minors. Reuters reports that a plant in Greenville, Alabama, owned...
2024 Ford Mustang And Edge Hybrid, Donkervoort F22 And CarScoops Redesign: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. This week we debuted our new look site, complete with performance improvements, a modernized layout, and a new logo. At the same time, we wanted to keep the bits you’ve come to know and love about CarScoops, so you’ll still find the same bevy of scoops, news, and reviews, all in their revised sections. Expect a few new additions over the coming weeks, and, as always, we appreciate your feedback, so do let us know what you think in the comments.
Hennessey’s 1,000 HP C7 Corvette ZR1 Means Business, Serious Business
Chevrolet is hard at work developing a new ZR1-badged variant of the C8 Corvette but as it isn’t set to hit the market until 2024 at the earliest. If you’re in a hurry, then Hennessey Performance has a C7-based ZR1 offering levels of performance that even the C8 is unlikely to match.
Should Subaru Consider Entering The Small Pickup Market With A Crosstrek-Based Baja?
This story includes renderings of a fictional Subaru Baja made by Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Subaru. For the first time in what feels like a long time, small, unibody pickups are having something of a moment in North America (don’t be so smug, the rest of the world). But that raises an important question: Who else should be making a small pickup?
Noted Car Designer Frank Stephenson Has Created His First-Ever Watch
More usually associated with the design of vehicles at Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren, Mini, and Fiat than anything else, Frank Stephenson has taken a step outside his comfort zone to create a new, limited edition series of watches. “It’s the age-old adage ‘car people are watch people’, so it was a...
BMW Motorrad Celebrates Centenary With R nineT 100 Years and R18 100 Years
For BMW fans, 2022 has been all about the company’s M performance division, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. And next year the baton passes to BMW Motorrad, as the company’s motorcycle arm marks its centenary and remembers its first bike. That machine was presented to the world...
2024 Toyota Camry: What America’s Next Best-Selling Sedan Could Look Like
This story contains independent illustrations made by Josh Byrnes for CarScoops. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. Forty years and going strong! Toyota’s Camry has been an industry kingpin with a score sheet of two decades as North America’s best-selling passenger sedan. The current generation has held the mantle since its 2017 debut.
Everrati Adds $282k Range Rover Classic And $227k Defender To Menu Of Retro EV Conversions
Purists might not like the idea, but the market in EV-converted classics is picking up speed. British firm Everrati is doing a brisk trade powertrain-swapping cars like the Porsche 964-generation 911, Mercedes SL Pagoda and Superformance GT40, and now its added two more icons to its range. The company’s latest...
Faraday Future Says FF 91 Production Will Begin In March, Maybe
Following a fire, an executive shake-up, and yet another production delay, Faraday Future is hoping to reverse a string of failures. During a Global Investor Business Update, the company said they now intend to start production in late March and have the first FF 91 Futurist roll off the assembly line the following month. They then hope to begin deliveries towards the end of April.
2024 Ford Mustang Specs, China’s New Ford Edge Hybrid, And Nio ES8: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford has revealed the horsepower specs for their much-awaited 2024 Mustang. According to Ford, base models get an all-new 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, which pushes out 315 hp (235 kW / 319 PS) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque when running on premium gasoline. Those looking for more power and cylinders can opt for the Mustang GT with its 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which now makes 480 hp (358 kW / 487 PS) and 415 lb-ft (562 Nm) of torque. Building on the V8 is the Dark Horse, with a thunderous 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS) and 418 lb-ft (566 Nm) of torque.
Lucky Number Seven: Dealer Brings Together Seven Generations Of The BMW 7-Series
Holidays are all about coming together with your family and Automobile Bavaria Băneasa has done that in spectacular fashion as the Romanian dealership brought together seven generations of the BMW 7-Series. While the event was designed to celebrate the launch of the new i7, the electric luxury sedan had...
Tesla May Soon Announce Plans For A Factory In Mexico
Tesla is planning to establish a new factory in Mexico and could make its plans public in early 2023. Limited details about the factory are known but it has reportedly been in the works for quite some time. It will be located in the border state of Nuevo Leon, close to sites already operated by Kia and General Motors.
We Face-Swapped The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept With Its ICE Ancestors
This article includes renderings created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Dodge. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT was one of the most anticipated concept debuts of the year, as it previews the electric future of the iconic muscle car with a production version scheduled to follow in 2024. Thus, we decided to use it for our “face-swap” series, in order to see how it looks when fitted with the front end of three of its most iconic ancestors.
What’s Your Ideal Driving Seat?
Picture the inside of a Porsche 911 GT3. I’m guessing you’re imagining the fabric door latch straps, the rev counter with its sky-high 9,000 rpm redline and a pair of sexy carbon-shell bucket seats. And that’s how many GT3s do look, particularly the ones you see used for...
Mengshi’s 1,000HP M-Terrain EV Could Become China’s Answer To The GMC Hummer EV
An off-road-focused SUV is being developed in China and if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to drive an electric tank on the road, this thing might come close. The electric truck is currently being developed by Mengshi, a brand launched by Dongfeng last year. Mengshi translates to Warrior and Dongfeng has previously used the Mengshi badge on a number of combustion-powered military vehicles it has produced over the years. This is the first time the Mengshi name has been used on a production model.
Bugatti Chiron Successor Will Get A “Bonkers” Rimac-Developed Hybrid ICE Engine
Following Bugatti‘s merger with Rimac, automotive enthusiasts are patiently waiting to see what Mate Rimac has in mind for the iconic Molsheim brand. It has now been officially confirmed that the new Bugatti hypercar will be a clean sheet design, fitted with a Rimac-developed hybrid combustion engine. Speaking to...
