ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police seek Dorchester teenager last seen at basketball game

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Nycere Johnson was last seen leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoSXG_0jiqrPb600
Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and yellow sneakers, police said. Boston Police Department

The Boston police asked the public for help finding a Dorchester teenager.

13-year-old Nycere Johnson was last seen Tuesday leaving a Charlestown High School basketball game. Johnson is known to frequent Downtown Crossing and Charlestown’s Bunker Hill Housing Development, police said.

Johnson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and yellow sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Teen arrested after girl reportedly grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain

The suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (gun), and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. A 19-year-old was arrested after a girl was reportedly grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon in Jamaica Plain.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Car crashes into Roslindale building, BFD warns public to stay away

The building was evacuated and the driver of the car was taken away by emergency services. A block of stores was damaged in Roslindale after a car crashed into the storefront, according to officials. The Boston Fire Department released an image and information about the crash via Twitter. The driver...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Watch: Car drives into an abandoned house in Lynn

The car crashed into the home after careening through an intersection. An odd car crash was caught on camera in Lynn Friday morning when an SUV plowed through an abandoned home, according to officials. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Boston Street in Lynn and the car appeared...
LYNN, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News

Suspect in murder of Stoughton woman arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspect after delivery truck driver stabbed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday. The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Driver escapes injury after crashing into home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to emerge uninjured after a wild crash caught on camera in Lynn on Friday. Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows the SUV careen through the intersection of Hamilton and Boston streets and into an abandoned house around 9 a.m. Crews worked for...
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy