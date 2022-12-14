Read full article on original website
Jdth
3d ago
I personally think she made a mistake. She didn’t run as an independent so she should stay with the party that she ran with.
Reply(4)
6
Chris Gilliard
3d ago
Handle her by not voting for her. Why would anyone ever support her political career ever again? She's shown her true colors and green seems to be her favorite color. This gimmick of flipping to independent to avoid losing in the primary won't save her. No voting demographic in AZ supports her.
Reply
3
KARLA Klingler
3d ago
She’s not loyal to anything , and trust needs to be earned
Reply
10
Comments / 51