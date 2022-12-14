Honoring veterans ahead of Wreaths Across America Day

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Saturday marks Wreaths Across America Day, a nationwide event that remembers, honors, and pays tributes to veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Loading up the tractor-trailers and hitting the road is a normal routine for drivers at A. Duie Pyle in Pittston.

But this week a different kind of cargo is being loaded into the trailers of drivers who have served our country.

“Veteran drivers with A. Duie Pyle picked up hundreds of wreaths to then be distributed to cemeteries like calvary cemetery in Drums. Those wreaths will then be placed on the graves of veterans.”

Tim Barrett served in the United States Marine Corps from 1981 to 1985, one of the many veterans who work for Pyle.

The deliveries are all part of Wreaths Across America Day, an event to remember fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach the value of freedom.

“We celebrate memorial day and then we celebrate veterans day, and now it’s the holidays and all of the families want to remember everybody that’s given the ultimate sacrifice.

Barrett says working with wreaths across America has been incredible and the community support is overwhelming.

“They’re super, super excited. They can’t wait to get the wreaths and they can’t wait for Saturday to get here to be able to get those wreaths out there and honor all those veterans that have served our country.”

More than 3,400 ceremonies will take place Saturday for the commemorative day – with many opportunities to get involved.

“You can support by picking up a truckload, you can be a volunteer to place wreaths, you can help out in so many different ways.”

If you’d like to sponsor a wreath or volunteer during the Wreaths Across America Day Ceremony you can head to their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.