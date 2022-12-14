Read full article on original website
KTVB
Taylen Green's father on son's impressive Boise State season
Quinten Green joins the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show to reflect on Taylen Green's year as Boise State's quarterback. Quinten and his wife are North Texas graduates.
KTVB
'An underdog': Gabe Hunter's rise from walk-on to Boise State playmaker
BOISE, Idaho — A handful of Boise State players are excited to play in their home state of Texas Saturday in the Frisco Bowl, including redshirt-sophomore EDGE Gabe Hunter. For the first time, Hunter's dad will be in Frisco to watch him play college football. Considering the road it took to get here, the matchup with North Texas is going to mean even more for Hunter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Cook comments on key Mizzou assistant Bush Hamdan leaving for Boise State OC job
Bush Hamdan is out at Mizzou after he departed for Boise State to become the Broncos’ new offensive coordinator. With the move, he replaced Tim Plough, who was fired as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator 4 games into the 2022 season. Toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
KTVB
Boise State beats North Texas 35-32 in Frisco Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point third...
KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State battles North Texas in the Lone Star State
BOISE, Idaho — Despite dropping the Mountain West Championship and a trip to Los Angeles, the Boise State football team is highly-motivated to close the rollercoaster 2022 season with a win against North Texas in Saturday's Frisco Bowl. The "standard" and "blue-collar mentality" of the Broncos' program still runs...
underdogdynasty.com
Frisco Bowl Media Day Recap and Storylines: North Texas vs. Boise State
Saturday features the most loaded bowl slate of the season. The 6-game lineup starts earlier in the morning than a typical college football Saturday, and the eventful day of bowls concludes at 9:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. CT in Frisco, TX — a suburb of the Dallas metroplex.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from veteran TE out of Boise State
Michigan State is revisiting the transfer portal to improve the roster for 2023. One position the Spartans have looked to build depth for is at tight end. On Thursday, Mel Tucker’s squad landed a commitment from Tyneil Hopper, a veteran TE out of Boise State. Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Hopper has 22 career catches for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns.
BYU football gets help in the kicking game from a Boise State transfer
Will Ferrin, who is from Utah, announced on Twitter that he committed to the BYU Cougars football program after entering the transfer portal from Boise State.
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
KTVB
Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 6 p.m. MT
BOISE, Idaho — Two squads look to avenge conference championship losses and springboard their offseasons Saturday when Boise State and North Texas square off in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Despite earning bowl eligibility in 25-consecutive seasons, the Broncos will make their first bowl game appearance since 2019...
Post Register
Boise State breaks winter graduation record
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University set a record for the most students eligible for graduation at a winter commencement. The commencement took place at Extramile Arena. It was for summer and winter graduates, with two ceremonies being held, due to the size of the graduating class. 2,436...
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl squads pack over 42,000 meals for those in need
BOISE, Idaho — Before competing against one another on the gridiron in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the San Jose State and Eastern Michigan football teams came together to help those in need in the Treasure Valley. After arriving in Boise Friday, the Spartans and Eagles visited Bishop Kelly...
Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper
The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
Canyon County Spuds Leave Caldwell For Desolate Wyoming
It's hard to believe that any person or business rarely leaves our thriving area, the Treasure Valley. The last time we lost a sports team was when the Idaho Stampede moved to Salt Lake City due to an ownership change. The Canyon County Spuds announced they're leaving Caldwell for Casper, Wyoming. The team announced this on their Facebook page. The team is now identifying as the Casper Spuds on Facebook.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Man Wins 'Survivor' Season 43, Pledges to Donate Entire $1 Million Prize to Veterans in Need
MERIDIAN, ID - A 52-year-old Idaho man has been crowned the winner of 'Survivor' Season 43 after not having a single vote cast against him all season. Mike "Gabler" Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID, took home the $1 million prize on a nearly unanimous vote in the show's season finale that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
Post Register
Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
KTVB
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fifth ITD Snowplow Struck This Season
FRUITLAND - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fifth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest snowplow strike happened on US95 near Fruitland, ID. According to the ITD, a plow operator was clearing the center...
Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise
I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
