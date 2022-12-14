ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

'An underdog': Gabe Hunter's rise from walk-on to Boise State playmaker

BOISE, Idaho — A handful of Boise State players are excited to play in their home state of Texas Saturday in the Frisco Bowl, including redshirt-sophomore EDGE Gabe Hunter. For the first time, Hunter's dad will be in Frisco to watch him play college football. Considering the road it took to get here, the matchup with North Texas is going to mean even more for Hunter.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State beats North Texas 35-32 in Frisco Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point third...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Game Tracker: Boise State battles North Texas in the Lone Star State

BOISE, Idaho — Despite dropping the Mountain West Championship and a trip to Los Angeles, the Boise State football team is highly-motivated to close the rollercoaster 2022 season with a win against North Texas in Saturday's Frisco Bowl. The "standard" and "blue-collar mentality" of the Broncos' program still runs...
BOISE, ID
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from veteran TE out of Boise State

Michigan State is revisiting the transfer portal to improve the roster for 2023. One position the Spartans have looked to build depth for is at tight end. On Thursday, Mel Tucker’s squad landed a commitment from Tyneil Hopper, a veteran TE out of Boise State. Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Hopper has 22 career catches for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal

Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
SEATTLE, WA
KTVB

Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 6 p.m. MT

BOISE, Idaho — Two squads look to avenge conference championship losses and springboard their offseasons Saturday when Boise State and North Texas square off in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Despite earning bowl eligibility in 25-consecutive seasons, the Broncos will make their first bowl game appearance since 2019...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise State breaks winter graduation record

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University set a record for the most students eligible for graduation at a winter commencement. The commencement took place at Extramile Arena. It was for summer and winter graduates, with two ceremonies being held, due to the size of the graduating class. 2,436...
BOISE, ID
Wake Up Wyoming

Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper

The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
CASPER, WY
KIDO Talk Radio

Canyon County Spuds Leave Caldwell For Desolate Wyoming

It's hard to believe that any person or business rarely leaves our thriving area, the Treasure Valley. The last time we lost a sports team was when the Idaho Stampede moved to Salt Lake City due to an ownership change. The Canyon County Spuds announced they're leaving Caldwell for Casper, Wyoming. The team announced this on their Facebook page. The team is now identifying as the Casper Spuds on Facebook.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
MERIDIAN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho

Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fifth ITD Snowplow Struck This Season

FRUITLAND - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fifth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest snowplow strike happened on US95 near Fruitland, ID. According to the ITD, a plow operator was clearing the center...
FRUITLAND, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise

I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
BOISE, ID

