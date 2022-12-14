ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Storms cause isolated damage in Houma, no injuries, authorities say

By Keith Magill, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqZY9_0jiqoH6X00

Storms damaged several houses in Houma Wednesday afternoon but left no one injured, authorities said.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove said residents reported a small tornado damaged several houses in the 300 block of Cleveland Street.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell said Thursday that the agency planned to visit Houma in the next few days to survey the damage and confirm whether it was caused by a tornado or instead by straight-line winds.

Dove said the parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness was working with the Red Cross to secure a hotel for a family whose roof was torn off by the strong winds.

Related: Louisiana governor declares emergency as deadly tornadoes rip through state

More: Louisiana family describes surviving deadly tornado

More: New Iberia reports tornado damage as severe weather passes through area

Dove and Earl Eues, the parish's emergency preparedness director, said no other significant damage was reported in Terrebonne from the storms, which swept across Louisiana late Tuesday and throughout the day Wednesday.

As of 5:30 p.m., Entergy reported that about 230 residents in Terrebonne and 160 in Lafourche were without power, down from several hundred more earlier in the afternoon. All power was restored by later Wednesday night.

Dove said all of the parish's pumping stations were operating and there were no reports of flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sm1yQ_0jiqoH6X00

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said there were no reports of significant damage in the parish.

A tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect through 8 Wednesday night in both parishes.

The storms, part of a cold front, spawned tornadoes in several parts of the state. The Governor's Office reported three deaths, a mother and child in Caddo Parish and a woman in the St. Charles Parish community of Killona, and several injuries by late Wednesday afternoon. Widespread damage was also reported in New Iberia, on the West Bank in and around New Orleans and in the Arabi area across the Mississippi River.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Preparedness encourages anyone who received damage from the storms to report their information at damage.la.gov . This self-reporting damage survey will help state and local officials identify damage impacts in each region.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Storms cause isolated damage in Houma, no injuries, authorities say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Entergy reports outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche

Entergy Louisiana has reported several outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. In Houma, the main outage is on the Eastside, stretching down Hwy. 56 and Hwy. 24, into Bourg. Over 2,700 customers are out of power. An estimated time of restoration was not available. In Raceland, the main outage is...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma

At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
HOUMA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is pleased to announce that the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign beginning December 16th, 2022 and ending on January 1st, 2023. This campaign falls within both Christmas & New Years and is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

Two shootings early Saturday leave 3 people wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
KILLONA, LA
The Courier

The Courier

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy