Norman Police Release Body Camera Footage Of Woman Who Died In Jail Custody

The Norman Police Department released the officer’s body camera footage of a Norman mother and small-business owner’s arrest.

Police arrested 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett on Nov. 26 for obstructing an officer and placing false 911 calls. Hanchett died in the Cleveland County Detention Center 12 days after her arrest.

The beloved owner of the Cookie Cottage in downtown Norman was arrested at an AT&T store. Hanchett told a responding officer she went to the store for a new phone and while there made a 911 call for a welfare check on her children.

911 Operator:

“Norman 911 location of your emergency.”

Hanchett:

“Uh, it’s my home which my husband kicked me out of, but he still has my children there and he has access to a gun.”

Store employees also called 911 to have officers check on Hanchett's children. The body camera footage showed that when an officer arrived at the AT&T store, Hanchett refused to cooperate. She used the business’s phone to make another call to 911.

The officer requested backup when Hanchett refused to leave the store. She told the officer she would stay at the store until they closed.

Norman Police said they did a welfare check on Hanchett's family and found them to be safe. The arresting officer noted in a report that Hanchett appeared to have a mental health disorder.

A judge set Hanchett's bond at $1,000 at her arraignment. The state medical examiner has not released Hanchett's cause of death.

Norman Police said in a statement that the department was doing a full review of the arrest to determine if officers followed policy and training standards.