ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Norman Police Release Body Camera Footage Of Woman Who Died In Jail Custody

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c86p4_0jiqlnBs00

The Norman Police Department released the officer’s body camera footage of a Norman mother and small-business owner’s arrest.

Police arrested 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett on Nov. 26 for obstructing an officer and placing false 911 calls. Hanchett died in the Cleveland County Detention Center 12 days after her arrest.

The beloved owner of the Cookie Cottage in downtown Norman was arrested at an AT&T store. Hanchett told a responding officer she went to the store for a new phone and while there made a 911 call for a welfare check on her children.

911 Operator:

“Norman 911 location of your emergency.”

Hanchett:

“Uh, it’s my home which my husband kicked me out of, but he still has my children there and he has access to a gun.”

Store employees also called 911 to have officers check on Hanchett's children. The body camera footage showed that when an officer arrived at the AT&T store, Hanchett refused to cooperate. She used the business’s phone to make another call to 911.

The officer requested backup when Hanchett refused to leave the store. She told the officer she would stay at the store until they closed.

Norman Police said they did a welfare check on Hanchett's family and found them to be safe. The arresting officer noted in a report that Hanchett appeared to have a mental health disorder.

A judge set Hanchett's bond at $1,000 at her arraignment. The state medical examiner has not released Hanchett's cause of death.

Norman Police said in a statement that the department was doing a full review of the arrest to determine if officers followed policy and training standards.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered. Fox News Digital obtained the eerie surveillance video from a Facebook group of amateur sleuths...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy