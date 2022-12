The 2022 mid-term elections are now over and as we wait for the final, certified results, the outcomes in Alhambra’s City Council races look unlikely to change. We congratulate the winners (Ms. Katherine Lee for District 1, Mr. Ross Maza for District 2, and Ms. Adele Andrade-Stadler for District 5) and we applaud all of the candidates who ran for office.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO