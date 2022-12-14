Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
Wbaltv.com
Forecasting Our Future: How extreme weather impacts Maryland communities
Across the nation, areas are living with the intense power and impacts of weather. It seems this year, Mother Nature raised the bar. Catastrophic storms, raging wildfires, historic flooding and unrelenting droughts have all combined to create new concerns. But communities are responding, fighting and innovating to reshape the future.
Delmarva Power proposes ‘one of the largest’ rate hikes in its history
Power customers in Delaware could see higher energy bills this summer if the state approves a rate increase proposed this week by Delmarva Power. In a filing with the Delaware Public Service Commission on Thursday, the power company that covers much of northern Delaware wants to increase its electric distribution rate by $72.3 million.
Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state
BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland
There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski makes key personnel announcements
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week made the following personnel announcements:. Elisabeth A. Sachs has been named Deputy Administrative Officer for Health and Community Services. Mike Fried has been named as Director of the Office of Information Technology. Walt Pesterfield has been named Director of the Department...
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Maryland Weather: Chilly, crisp Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds
BALTIMORE -- The next few days look quiet ahead of the big changes expected for the holiday weekend. Tonight, the skies were clear and the temperature lows will be in the 20s. Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperature highs in the 40s. The temperature lows will dip into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. Clouds will increase their presence on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the 40s for highs. By Wednesday night, clouds will return to the area with a chance for a rain-snow mix on Thursday morning before changing to all rain during the day Thursday. Expect...
Wbaltv.com
Holiday humbug: COVID-19 numbers rising in Maryland as families get together
State health officials are taking extra precautions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Maryland. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Maryland health officials are working to ensure there is plenty of testing and treatment available statewide. As the...
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan declares Dec. 23 a State holiday, Maryland government offices to close
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan declared December 23, a state holiday in Maryland. The Christmas holiday falls on a weekend this year with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia
UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:13 p.m. — There were 13,191 customers with no power in West Virginia. 1,818 in Maryland were still without energy. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 6:07 p.m. — There were 16,892 customers who were without power in West Virginia. In Maryland, 2,055 customers were without electricity. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 4:46 p.m. — The outages […]
WTOP
Md. Gov. Hogan declares Dec. 23 as state holiday
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that state government agencies will be closed Dec. 23, the day before Christmas Eve. Hogan said in a statement that he made the decision so that those who work in these agencies “can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones.”
fox5dc.com
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
Wbaltv.com
Positively Baltimore: Joy of baking turns into recipe for success
11 TV Hill takes a look a story that's Positively Baltimore: How out of thousands of applicants, one Baltimore baker landed his decadent desserts inside Kroger grocery stores. It's a love that started with just a single bite. See how Matthew Featherstone, the founder of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake, turned his joy of baking into a recipe for success.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gives Gov.-elect Wes Moore tour of Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: New Year's fireworks returns to Baltimore
From pause to play: Fireworks will once again light up Baltimore's Inner Harbor to ring in the new year. Christmas may still be a week away, but already, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts has its sights set on ringing in the new year. 11 TV Hill examines what it took to reach this moment after the city went without the celebration in recent years.
NBC Washington
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
Wbaltv.com
Laurel man dies, 7 others injured after minivan crashes into tree in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — A Laurel man died and seven others were injured after a minivan crashed into a tree Saturday night. Howard County police said the minivan crashed around 10:08 p.m. on southbound Snowden River Parkway near Carved Stone. A passenger, Ram Luitel, 61, died at the scene. Seven...
