ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Forecasting Our Future: How extreme weather impacts Maryland communities

Across the nation, areas are living with the intense power and impacts of weather. It seems this year, Mother Nature raised the bar. Catastrophic storms, raging wildfires, historic flooding and unrelenting droughts have all combined to create new concerns. But communities are responding, fighting and innovating to reshape the future.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state

BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
MARYLAND STATE
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland

There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly, crisp Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds

BALTIMORE -- The next few days look quiet ahead of the big changes expected for the holiday weekend. Tonight, the skies were clear and the temperature lows will be in the 20s. Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperature highs in the 40s. The temperature lows will dip into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. Clouds will increase their presence on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the 40s for highs. By Wednesday night, clouds will return to the area with a chance for a rain-snow mix on Thursday morning before changing to all rain during the day Thursday. Expect...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Md. Gov. Hogan declares Dec. 23 as state holiday

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that state government agencies will be closed Dec. 23, the day before Christmas Eve. Hogan said in a statement that he made the decision so that those who work in these agencies “can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones.”
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Positively Baltimore: Joy of baking turns into recipe for success

11 TV Hill takes a look a story that's Positively Baltimore: How out of thousands of applicants, one Baltimore baker landed his decadent desserts inside Kroger grocery stores. It's a love that started with just a single bite. See how Matthew Featherstone, the founder of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake, turned his joy of baking into a recipe for success.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gives Gov.-elect Wes Moore tour of Government House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: New Year's fireworks returns to Baltimore

From pause to play: Fireworks will once again light up Baltimore's Inner Harbor to ring in the new year. Christmas may still be a week away, but already, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts has its sights set on ringing in the new year. 11 TV Hill examines what it took to reach this moment after the city went without the celebration in recent years.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay

Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy