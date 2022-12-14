Read full article on original website
ASU studies cost, benefits of making meals more accessible to families of all income levels
Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Education allocated $6.75 million to further subsidize school meals. Starting in January, pandemic relief funds will be used to make school meals free for thousands of Arizona students who only qualify for reduced-price. The department utilized cost research from Arizona State University in...
