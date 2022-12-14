Old Westbury Gardens hosting holiday light show

OLD WESTBURY, NY (PIX11) — One of the nation’s historic treasures is going above and beyond to spread holiday cheer this season.

Old Westbury Gardens is hosting its second annual outdoor walkthrough light show. This year comes with exciting new attractions.

The Long Island historic landmark is always open from April to November. While Westbury House welcomes visitors for limited engagements indoors, 10 acres of the outdoor grounds will be dedicated to the second annual light show for the next few weeks.

Transforming the garden to this nighttime spectacular was a huge undertaking. The event is sponsored by Catholic Health and designed by Lightswitch. It took a team of 25-30 designers, technicians and crew members just about three weeks to install.

There are plenty of exhibits and snacks to enjoy. Some of the features are back, like a maze where children can play, and a popular wall garden. But there are plenty of new attractions as well.

Computer-controlled energy saving LED bulbs are used throughout the space. Each one is programmed to change color during the show. It all leads up to the big finale. The 10-minute projection show on the south side of the mansion displays scenes from various seasons underscored by music.

It’s perfect way to take in this magnificent scene and celebrate the holiday season. For schedule and ticket information visit, Old Westbury Gardens.

