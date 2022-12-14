ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Westbury, NY

Old Westbury Gardens hosting holiday light show

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45V04s_0jiqkAmc00

OLD WESTBURY, NY (PIX11) — One of the nation’s historic treasures is going above and beyond to spread holiday cheer this season.

Old Westbury Gardens is hosting its second annual outdoor walkthrough light show. This year comes with exciting new attractions.

The Long Island historic landmark is always open from April to November. While Westbury House welcomes visitors for limited engagements indoors, 10 acres of the outdoor grounds will be dedicated to the second annual light show for the next few weeks.

Transforming the garden to this nighttime spectacular was a huge undertaking. The event is sponsored by Catholic Health and designed by Lightswitch. It took a team of 25-30 designers, technicians and crew members just about three weeks to install.

There are plenty of exhibits and snacks to enjoy. Some of the features are back, like a maze where children can play, and a popular wall garden. But there are plenty of new attractions as well.

Computer-controlled energy saving LED bulbs are used throughout the space. Each one is programmed to change color during the show. It all leads up to the big finale. The 10-minute projection show on the south side of the mansion displays scenes from various seasons underscored by music.

It’s perfect way to take in this magnificent scene and celebrate the holiday season. For schedule and ticket information visit, Old Westbury Gardens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Dyker Heights Christmas lights are an over-the-top winter wonderland

Dyker Heights is once again the epicenter of electrifying Christmas magic — enough to knock your stockings off! Every holiday season, just after Thanksgiving, the Brooklyn neighborhood — which stretches from 11th to 13th avenues and from 83rd Street to 86th Street — is transformed into a winter wonderland. On steroids. Throngs of all ages flock to the nabe like wise men to Bethlehem to gaze at life-sized Santas, sleds and snowmen — as well as aliens in sports cars; humongous toy soldiers; and mountainous milk and cookies left for Father Christmas. Subtlety is sidelined. From lawns to rooftops, every inch of property is covered with illuminated choirboys, angels, wreaths and snowflakes. Lucy Spata, the longtime doyenne of the famous Dyker Heights holiday lights, did not disappoint this year. Her home features a North Pole paradise that would make Kris Kringle move to Kings County.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Kurtis Blow headlines 25th annual Kwanzaa Family Festival

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The holidays are here, and this time of year is about keeping traditions alive. That’s exactly what’s happening at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark for the annual Kwanzaa celebration. The three-day celebration returned to in-person after a pandemic hiatus. The sound of African drums welcomed the crowds to […]
NEWARK, NJ
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Great Places In New York To Get Hot Chocolate

Hot ChocolatePhoto byJonny Caspari/UnsplashonUnsplash. Hot chocolate is a type of chocolate-flavored drink that is made by mixing chocolate with hot milk or water. It is often served as a warm, comforting beverage, especially during the colder months. Many people enjoy adding additional flavors or toppings to their hot chocolate, such as marshmallows, whipped cream, or cinnamon. It is also common to find hot chocolate in a variety of flavors, such as mint, spicy chili, or salted caramel. Here are five great hot chocolate places in New York that are known for their delicious and indulgent hot chocolate:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

The Billy Joel Concert Scheduled For December 19th at MSG is Postponed

(NEW YORK, NY) -- The Billy Joel concert scheduled for December 19th at Madison Square Garden has been postponed to June 2, 2023 due to illness. Statement from Billy Joel's spokesperson: “Billy Joel is under strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd. We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
fox5ny.com

How much snow fell in your area? Find out here.

NEW YORK - A coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the tri-state area Thursday into Friday and even Saturday. While areas in and around New York City saw mostly rain, several inches of snow were reported in other parts of the state, as well as areas of New Jersey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Potential white Christmas in New York City; wintery mix will end the week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly day in and around the five boroughs as the Big Apple began drying out after a two-day rain event. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 44 degrees, the tenth day in a row in which temperatures were at or below average. The day started on a bright note, but many clouds mixed in the afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn firefighter honored at bunting ceremony

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People gathered somberly in Brooklyn on Sunday to honor an FDNY hero who suffered a fatal fall. William Moon, a 21-year veteran of the FDNY tragically fell at least 20 feet Monday while preparing for a fire drill at his Brownsville firehouse on Sterling Place. After it became clear Moon would […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem School of the Arts partners with American Girl for first annual toy drive

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — There’s nothing like a holiday song to spread some holiday cheer. That is exactly what Harlem School of the Arts aims to do this holiday season. For the last six decades, the organization has been steeped in building community through disciplines including music, dance, theater, and visual art.  Now under new leadership, President […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in the Bronx, Queens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners!  Take 5 lottery players in the Bronx and in Queens took home three winning Take 5 tickets, collectively worth more than $75,000. Two of the winning tickets were sold in the Bronx.  A ticket worth a whopping $35,896.50 was bought at Crotona Lotto Plus Inc., located at 1936 Crotona Avenue, for […]
QUEENS, NY
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yahoo!

One-of-a-kind gem offers convenience and privacy

A local artist custom designed the unique interior of this rare gem, nestled on two-and-a-half acres of high-and-dry tranquil land in Edgewater. In addition to three bedroom, two baths and a two-car garage, it is adorned with vaulted ceilings, wood beams, vintage doors and “special design trends that set this beauty apart from the rest,” said Realtor Jessica Paugh, who is also the owner of what she refers to as the “perfect oasis.”
EDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

Adams reimagines Fifth Avenue to be pedestrian-forward

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Fifth Avenue of the future from Bryant Park to Central could look different under a reimagining from Mayor Eric Adams. He shared a vision Sunday to make the stretch of Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street as a “safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard that also prioritizes cyclists, mass transit, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy