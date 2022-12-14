Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
UMaine Women Fall to Harvard Sunday Afternoon 84-56
The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost to the Harvard Crimson Women's Basketball Team 84-56 in Boston on Sunday afternoon, December 18th. Harvard raced out to a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Harvard led 59-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Freshman Sets 2 Brewer Records and MDI Pool Record in 2nd Career High School Meet
The MDI Girls and Boys Swim and Dive Teams defeated Brewer at the MDI YMCA on Thursday, December 15th. Brewer's Brynn Lavigueur, a freshman set a pool record in the 100 yard breast stroke with a time of 1:08.48 and also set the Brewer 50 yard freestyle record with a split of 24.54 and 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.27. It was just her 2nd career High School meet.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inverted trough draped across central and eastern Maine has reinvigorated snowfall in and around the Bangor area. We will continue to see light to moderate scattered snow showers through the evening and tapering off overnight. Another trough swings through tomorrow afternoon which may, once again, conjure up some scattered snow showers before tapering off once more through tomorrow afternoon and evening. Additional accumulations for the Bangor area can range from 1-2″, additional accumulations for northern Maine will be around 4-8″ through tomorrow.
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
wabi.tv
Got “Pilk”? WABI morning show tries viral trend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Joy, Angela, and Todd tried the viral “Pilk” or, Pepsi and milk, on the morning show Friday.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
observer-me.com
D-F Police Department’s Hill graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy
VASSALBORO — On Friday, Dec. 16, 62 cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The class includes Cole J. Hill from the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department. The 18-week intensive residential training program teaches and trains cadets to deal with the...
themainewire.com
Open Investigation: Assault Charges Filed in Bangor High School Beating: Bangor PD
The Bangor Police Department said Thursday assault charges have been filed against a Bangor High School student who assaulted another student on school grounds in October and the attack is still under investigation. A Bangor PD spokesman declined to say whether the assault was being investigated as a hate crime...
Angry residents push back against atheist group's call for town to move nativity scene
A Maine town removed a Nativity scene that was on display for decades after an atheist complained the display was "exclusive" to non-Christians.
themainewire.com
Bangor High School Student Violently Assaults Another Student as Adult Bystanders Watch: VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangor Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in an email that assault charges were filed against the attacker in the video. “It is still an active case,” he said. McAmbley declined to say whether the attack was being treated as a hate crime or a bias incident.
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this month
A beloved community grocery store and fueling station in Maine recently announced that it would be closing this month. Read on to learn more. Photo byWendell and Carolyn/Getty Images/Canva Pro.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Old Navy Signed for Waterville Plaza
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Grossman Development Group (GDG) has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville, ME. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments
Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
WPFO
Investigation opened after menorah vandalized in Rockland
ROCKLAND (BDN) -- An investigation has been opened by Rockland police after the menorah that overlooks the Maine State Ferry Terminal was damaged on Tuesday night. The vandalism of the menorah, which was discovered on its side with the light bulbs broken, was reported on Wednesday, according to the Courier-Gazette.
WMTW
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
826
Followers
5K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0