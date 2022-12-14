ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Women Fall to Harvard Sunday Afternoon 84-56

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost to the Harvard Crimson Women's Basketball Team 84-56 in Boston on Sunday afternoon, December 18th. Harvard raced out to a 24-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Harvard led 59-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Freshman Sets 2 Brewer Records and MDI Pool Record in 2nd Career High School Meet

The MDI Girls and Boys Swim and Dive Teams defeated Brewer at the MDI YMCA on Thursday, December 15th. Brewer's Brynn Lavigueur, a freshman set a pool record in the 100 yard breast stroke with a time of 1:08.48 and also set the Brewer 50 yard freestyle record with a split of 24.54 and 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.27. It was just her 2nd career High School meet.
BREWER, ME
Q97.9

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down

If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inverted trough draped across central and eastern Maine has reinvigorated snowfall in and around the Bangor area. We will continue to see light to moderate scattered snow showers through the evening and tapering off overnight. Another trough swings through tomorrow afternoon which may, once again, conjure up some scattered snow showers before tapering off once more through tomorrow afternoon and evening. Additional accumulations for the Bangor area can range from 1-2″, additional accumulations for northern Maine will be around 4-8″ through tomorrow.
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

D-F Police Department’s Hill graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy

VASSALBORO — On Friday, Dec. 16, 62 cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The class includes Cole J. Hill from the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department. The 18-week intensive residential training program teaches and trains cadets to deal with the...
VASSALBORO, ME
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Old Navy Signed for Waterville Plaza

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Grossman Development Group (GDG) has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville, ME. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police recorded the following activity Dec. 8-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 10. Kitty A. Stevens, 48, of Swanville, was issued...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Investigation opened after menorah vandalized in Rockland

ROCKLAND (BDN) -- An investigation has been opened by Rockland police after the menorah that overlooks the Maine State Ferry Terminal was damaged on Tuesday night. The vandalism of the menorah, which was discovered on its side with the light bulbs broken, was reported on Wednesday, according to the Courier-Gazette.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
HALLOWELL, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

