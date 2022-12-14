Read full article on original website
City bus & single-vehicle crash on Uintah Street
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash involving a city bus and a single vehicle that occurred Saturday morning on Dec. 17 CSPD said a city bus and a single vehicle crashed west of the intersection of Uintah Street and Cascade Avenue. Investigators determined that one of the drivers […]
We are Pueblo: What’s new with Pueblo Transit
(SPONSORED) — The mission of Pueblo Transit is to provide safe, reliable, and timely transit service to the public. They saw its ridership increase by 56% compared to August last year. So, what does the future look like for Pueblo Transit after such a successful summer season? Krista Witiak takes a look with the Director of the Pueblo Transit System, Benjamin Valdez.
Panorama Heights Affordable Housing Project Coming to Southeast Colorado Springs
Cohen-Esrey Development Group is excited to announce the closing of Panorama Heights, a 133-unit affordable housing project in southeast Colorado Springs. Panorama Heights is a partnership of Cohen-Esrey, Wells Fargo Bank, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, as well as public partners including Colorado Housing Finance Authority (CHFA), El Paso County, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority (CSURA), and Colorado Health Foundation (CHF).
Free parking, ‘Parking Elf’ help out Downtown shoppers
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Along with select free parking days in Downtown Colorado Springs, shoppers who stop by Poor Richard’s Bookstore and surrounding businesses will be visited by the “Parking Elf,” who will be topping off parking meters and spreading Christmas cheer starting Friday, Dec. 16. This will be the eighth year that Richard Skorman, former […]
Hopes Are High for Cañon City's St. Cloud Hotel
You'll soon be able to belly up to a restored bar inside the historic St. Cloud Hotel at 631 Main Street in Cañon City, a town of 17,000 people largely known for its penitentiary industry. But hospitality could soon give prisons a run for their money. The St. Cloud...
Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition
James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. The two others who were shot The post Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Customers of closed Colorado Springs gym say they are still being charged
COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs gym abruptly closed a few days after Thanksgiving. Despite the closing, several customers say the gym is still charging them for monthly dues. Forsham Williams Jr., a registered sex offender, ran North Academy Fitness in the Chapel Hills plaza off N. Academy Blvd....
Pueblo woman's van full of food for the homeless recovered
The emotional rollercoaster hasn't stopped Shannon Smith from doing what she loves; giving back to the homeless community in Pueblo.
3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three people were shot east of downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Circle Boulevard and Airport Road around 4:30 a.m. One victim was dead on scene. The condition of the other two victims was unavailable the last time this article was updated, and no identifying information about the victims has been provided yet.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Airport Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Road. The location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD. […]
Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning. Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
People in Colorado Springs attempting to re-enroll for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits tell me their applications wont be process for six-to-eight weeks. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend. Updated: 8 hours ago. New details in an older Aldrich case.
Colorado Springs (CO) Refuses to Defend Firefighter Charged in Fatal Accident Responding to Call
Dec. 13—The Colorado Springs City Council declined to defend a city firefighter who is facing a criminal charge after allegedly driving over and killing a woman while responding to a fire in Dorchester Park. The council voted 6-2 Tuesday to decline to cover the costs related to the firefighter’s...
Make Gypsy Java your local favorite for coffee!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — In the heart of the city across from the Arkansas River is a quaint coffee shop known to locals as Gypsy Java. For FOX21’s day five of We are Pueblo, Meteorologist Matt Meister joins a local favorite that’s been a part of Pueblo for the past four years. For those looking for […]
Human remains found in remote Colorado, authorities ask public for help
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they recognize a few distinctive items of clothing after human remains were found. According to authorities, "human skeletal remains" were located in a remote area near Rye, about 30 miles southwest of Pueblo. An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.
Investigation: Convenience store robbery on Shasta Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery after a store employee was held at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store near the corner of Arlington Drive and Shasta Drive. A store employee told officers they were robbed […]
Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy
The exhibit was scheduled to close next month, but History Colorado decided to extend its stay through June. Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testified before the House oversight committee Wednesday. Gas prices fall nationally, local prices are no exception. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gas prices...
CSFD responds to car fire on S. Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a car fire near South Circle Drive and Arlington Drive, and asked that the public avoid the area. A plume of smoke can be seen in photos shared by the fire department on Twitter. CSFD said the car is in the southbound lanes […]
Celebrate the Winter Solstice Lantern Parade
Pueblo, Colo. — The Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River will host the 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Parade this Saturday, Dec. 17 at Pillar Park. The community is invited to make lanterns with local artists to celebrate the shortest day of the year from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. There will also be food […]
